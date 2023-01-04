Wednesday New York Giants Injury Report

JANUARY 4, 2023 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

OC Jon Feliciano (back), DL Leonard Williams (neck), DL Dexter Lawrence (rest day), and OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday.

CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) was limited in practice. “He’ll do a little bit more than he did last week,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice.

S Xavier McKinney (fingers) fully practiced.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

The Giants have re-signed wide receiver David Sills, who was waived from the 53-man roster on Saturday, to the Practice Squad. To make room for Sills, the Giants have terminated the Practice Squad contract of defensive lineman Jack Heflin, who signed to the Practice Squad in mid-December.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Thursday afternoon (12:45-2:30PM). The coordinators and select players will also address the media.