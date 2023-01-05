 

Thursday New York Giants Injury Report; Coordinators Address Media

Daniel Bellinger, New York Giants (December 24, 2022)

Daniel Bellinger – © USA TODAY Sports

JANUARY 5, 2023 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
DL Leonard Williams (neck) and OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) did not practice on Thursday.

OC Jon Feliciano (back) and CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) were limited in practice.

S Xavier McKinney (fingers) fully practiced.

THE COACHES SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…
The players practice again on Friday (11:45AM-1:00PM). Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.

