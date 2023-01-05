Thursday New York Giants Injury Report; Coordinators Address Media

JANUARY 5, 2023 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

DL Leonard Williams (neck) and OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) did not practice on Thursday.

OC Jon Feliciano (back) and CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) were limited in practice.

S Xavier McKinney (fingers) fully practiced.

The players practice again on Friday (11:45AM-1:00PM). Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.