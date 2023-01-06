Leonard Williams and Azeez Ojulari Out, Adoree’ Jackson Doubtful

JANUARY 6, 2023 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

DL Leonard Williams (neck) and OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) did not practice on Friday. Both have officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

OC Jon Feliciano (back) and CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) were limited in practice. Jackson is “doubtful” for the game while Feliciano is “questionable.”

S Xavier McKinney (fingers) fully practiced. He is expected to be available for the game.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

The Giants have terminated the Practice Squad contract of defensive lineman Vernon Butler, who has missed practice this week with an illness. His spot was filled by defensive lineman Jack Heflin, who the team cut from the Practice Squad on Monday.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Saturday as the team travels to Philadelphia to play the Eagles on Sunday.