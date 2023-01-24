Texans Interview Mike Kafka Again; Davis Webb Pursuing Coaching Career

TEXANS INTERVIEW MIKE KAFKA AGAIN…

The Houston Texans will be conducting a second interview with New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka for their head-coaching vacancy. Kafka interviewed with the Colts virtually on Sunday, as well as with the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers for their respective head-coaching vacancies.

The 35-year old Kafka first became a coach with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, when he served an offensive quality control coach. He was then promoted by the Chiefs to quarterbacks coach (2018-2019) and then quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator (2020-2021).

DAVIS WEBB PURSUING COACHING CAREER…

ESPN is reporting that New York Giants’ third-string quarterback Davis Webb “has expressed interest in starting the transition from player to coach.” The Buffalo Bills offered their quarterback-coaching position to Webb last offseason, but he turned it down to sign with the Giants. ESPN says “Webb will consider making the jump to coaching for the right opportunity.”

The Giants signed Webb to a reserve/future contract in February 2022. He played well in the preseason and the Giants surprisingly started him in the season-finale against the Eagles instead of Tyrod Taylor. It was only the second time in Webb’s career that he has played a regular-season NFL game and the first time he actually threw a pass in one. Despite playing with largely second- and third-teamers, Webb finished the contest 23-of-40 for 168 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions against one of the best defenses in football.

The Giants drafted Webb in the 3rd round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but waived in early September 2018 before the season started. The 6’5”, 225-pound Webb has spent time with the Giants (2017-2018), New York Jets (2018), Bills (2019-2021). Webb spent most of the 2021 season on the Practice Squad of the Buffalo Bills, serving as the team’s #3 quarterback.

QUINCY ROCHE RETURNS TO THE STEELERS…

New York Giants’ outside linebacker Quincy Roche has signed a reserve/future contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Roche spent a month on the 53-man roster and the rest of the 2022 season on the Giants’ Practice Squad, playing in three regular-season games and being credited with two tackles.

The Giants claimed Roche off of waivers from the Steelers in early September 2021. He ended up playing in 14 games in 2021 with three starts, and finished the season with 30 tackles, five tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, five quarterback hits and one forced fumble. Roche was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Steelers.