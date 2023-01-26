Brian Daboll Honored; Giants Re-Sign David Sills and Terrell Burgess

BRIAN DABOLL HONORED…

New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll has been named the “2022 NFL Coach of the Year” by the Pro Football Writers Association of America (PFWA). In his first season as the team’s head coach, Daboll led the Giants to a surprising 9-7-1 regular-season record and a playoff victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Daboll is the fifth coach in New York Giants’ history to lead the team to the playoffs in his debut season, joining Allie Sherman (1961), Dan Reeves (1993), Jim Fassel (1997), and Ben McAdoo (2016). Rookie coach Earl Potteiger led the Giants to the 1927 NFL Championship in the era before playoffs.

Daboll also became the first Giants’ coach to win his playoff debut since Reeves in 1993. Others to do so included Jim Lee Howell (1956), Ray Perkins (1981), and Bill Parcells (1984).

Daboll is the fourth Giants’ coach to be honored as the PFWA “Coach of the Year,” joining Parcells (1986), Reeves (1993), and Fassel (1997).

On Wednesday, Daboll was announced as one of the finalists for the Associated Press “NFL Coach of the Year” award.

GIANTS RE-SIGN TWO MORE TO RESERVE/FUTURE CONTRACTS…

In addition to the 12 players the Giants have already signed to reserve/future contracts, the Giants announced they have also re-signed WR David Sills and S Terrell Burgess to reserve/future contracts. Both players ended the season on the team’s Practice Squad.

Sills was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Buffalo Bills after the 2019 NFL Draft. The Giants signed him to the Practice Squad in September 2019 after he was cut by the Bills. He did not play in a game for the Giants that year. He also missed all of 2020 with broken right foot. In 2021, Sills played in four games with one start, finishing with just two catches for 17 yards. In 2022, Sills was pressed into extended playing time due to issues at the position. He played in nine games with five starts, mostly before the bye week, and finished the year with just 11 catches for 106 yards.

The Giants signed Burgess to the Practice Squad in November 2022. He played in one game in Week 12, exclusively on special teams. Burgess was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. He missed most of his rookie season with a broken ankle. Burgess has played in 31 regular-season games with three starts, accruing 29 tackles and one pass defense. He played in five games with the Rams in 2022 before they waived him in November.