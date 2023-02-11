DON MARTINDALE LIKELY STAYING, MIKE KAFKA POSSIBLY LEAVING…

Don “Wink” Martindale is likely remaining with the New York Giants as the team’s defensive coordinator. According to media reports, the Indianapolis Colts are have informed Martindale that he is no longer being considered for the team’s head-coaching vacancy. Martindale had been interviewed twice by the Colts for the position. The 59-year old Martindale served as the defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens for four years before joining the Giants last offseason. From 2012-2017, he was the linebackers coach of the Ravens.

The Colts have also reportedly told New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka that he is no longer in the running for the team’s head-coaching position. Kafka had interviewed with the Colts once.

However, Kakfa remains one of two reported finalists for the head-coaching position with the Arizona Cardinals. Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo is also said to be still in the mix for the vacancy. Kakfa had also interviewed with the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans, but the Panthers hired Frank Reich and the Texans DeMeco Ryans as their new respective head coaches.

The 35-year old Kafka first became a coach with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, when he served an offensive quality control coach. He was then promoted by the Chiefs to quarterbacks coach (2018-2019) and then quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator (2020-2021).

GIANTS AND NICK WILLIAMS “PART WAYS”…

The Daily News is reporting that the Giants and Special Teams Quality Control Coach Nick Williams have “parted ways.” The 32-year old Williams was hired by former Giants’ Head Coach Joe Judge as an offensive assistant in 2020. He was Judge’s offensive quality control coach in 2021 before being shifted to special teams quality control coach by Head Coach Brian Daboll last offseason.