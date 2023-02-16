Giants Re-Sign Isaiah Hodgins; Shea Tierney Returns as QB Coach

NEW YORK GIANTS RE-SIGN ISAIAH HODGINS…

The Giants have re-signed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, who was set to become exclusive rights free agent on March 15.

The Giants claimed Hodgins off of waivers from the Buffalo Bills in early November 2022. Hodgins quickly received playing time, playing in eight regular-season games with five starts. He finished with 33 catches for 351 yards (10.6 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. In the playoff game against the Vikings, Hodgins caught eight passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. However, he was limited to one catch against the playoff loss to the Eagles.

Hodgins was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Bills. He spent most of his rookie season on Injured Reserve and most of 2021 on the Practice Squad. Before coming to the Giants, Hodgins only played in two regular-season games, catching four passes for 41 yards.

SHEA TIERNEY REMAINS WITH GIANTS…

Shea Tierney will be returning as the quarterbacks coach for the New York Giants in 2023. Tierney had interviewed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their offensive coordinator vacancy, but that position was filled by Seattle Seahawks quarterback coach Dave Canales. The 36-year old Tierney served as the assistant quarterbacks coach of the Buffalo Bills for two years before joining the Giants last offseason.