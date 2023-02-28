Joe Schoen Addresses Media; Giants to Cut Kenny Golladay

JOE SCHOEN ADDRESSES THE MEDIA…

New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen addressed the media on Tuesday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana (VIDEO). Schoen also answered questions from fans (VIDEO).

GIANTS TO CUT KENNY GOLLADAY ON MARCH 15…

ESPN is reporting that the Giants will release wide receiver Kenny Golladay on March 15, the first day of the 2023 League year. Depending on whether the Giants choose to designate him a pre- or post-June 1st cut, they can “save either $6.7 million or $13.5 million against the 2023 cap, respectively. However, the latter option will kick dead money into 2024.

Golladay will go down as one of the worst free agent signings in NFL history. The Giants signed Golladay as an unrestricted free agent from the Detroit Lions in March 2021 to a 4-year, $72 million contract. According to Spotrac, he received over $40 million of that contract in his two years with the team, playing in 26 regular-season games with 18 starts, catching just 43 passes for 602 yards and one touchdown. He had only six catches for 81 yards in 2022, as mediocre receivers easily passed him on the depth chart. He also dropped four targets on the limited chances he did get.

The 6’4”, 214-pound Golladay was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Lions. Golladay broke out in 2018 and 2019, catching 135 passes for 2,253 yards and 16 touchdowns. Golladay missed 11 games in 2020 with hamstring and hip injuries. He finished with just 20 catches for 338 yards and two touchdowns in five games.

GIANTS LOSE ANOTHER COACH TO COLTS…

The Indianapolis Colts have hired New York Giants Assistant Offensive Line Coach Tony Sparano, Jr. to be their new offensive line coach. The Colts hired away Giants Running Backs Coach DeAndre Smith earlier this month. The 56-year old Sparano joined the Giants last year after serving as assistant line coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-2020) and Carolina Panthers (2021).

For a complete listing of the coaching staff, see the New York Giants Coaching Staff section of the website.