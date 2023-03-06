New York Giants Announce Coaching Changes

The New York Giants officially announced four new additions to the coaching staff:

Running Backs Coach Jeff Nixon

Assistant Offensive Line Coach Chris Smith

Assistant Special Teams Coach Stephen Thomas

Offensive Assistant Christian Daboll

Nixon and Daboll had been previously reported.

The team also announced the following coaches have been promoted:

Mike Treier, promoted from assistant defensive backs coach to safeties coach

Christian Jones, promoted from offensive assistant to assistant quarterbacks coach

Angela Baker, promoted from offensive quality control coach to offensive assistant

The 48-year old Nixon served as assistant head coach-offense for the Carolina Panthers in 2022. Nixon was the running backs coach for the Panthers in 2020 and 2021. He also worked with Brian Daboll with the Miami Dolphins in 2011 when Daboll was the team’s offensive coordinator and Nixon the running backs coach.

Smith was the offensive coordinator at Holy Cross in 2022 and served at the college’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator for five seasons before that.

The 39-year old Thomas spent the last four seasons at a defensive quality control coach for the Detroit Lions.

Christian Daboll served as a student coach at Penn State University for the last three and a half years. Last season, he signaled in the plays during games for Penn State.

The 32-year old Treier joined the Giants in 2020 as defensive quality control coach before becoming assistant defensive backs coach in 2021.

Jones joined the Giants in 2022 after serving three years as offensive quality control coach and assistant wide receivers coach with the Minnesota Vikings.

Baker’s first NFL position came with the Giants in 2022.

For a complete listing of the coaching staff, see the New York Giants Coaching Staff section of the website.