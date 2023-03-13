New York Giants Agree to Terms with Bobby Okereke

The New York Giants have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (Indianapolis Colts). The deal is reportedly a 4-year, $40 million contract that includes $22 million guaranteed money.

The 26-year old, 6’2”, 235-pound Okereke was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Colts. In four seasons, Okereke played in 64 regular-season games with 49 starts. His best season was in 2022 when he started 16 regular-season games, finishing with 151 tackles, five pass defenses, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Okereke is a good athlete who can play the run and cover in the passing the game. Super productive, he was credited with 283 tackles the past two seasons.

