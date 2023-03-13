New York Giants Re-Sign Jamie Gillan and Casey Kreiter

The New York Giants have re-signed punter Jamie Gillan and long snapper Casey Kreiter, both of whom were set to be unrestricted free agents on Wednesday. Gillan’s contract is reportedly a 2-year, $4 million deal that could be worth up to $5 million with incentives. Kreiter reportedly signed a 1-year contract.

Gillan became the new Giants’ punter in 2022 after signing a reserve/future contract in February 2022. Gillan played all 17 regular-season games and averaged 46.8 yards per punt (40.6 net). Those stats were 18th and 25th in the NFL, respectively. Twenty-six of his punts were downed inside the 20-yard line, or 35 percent of his punts (21st-best in the NFL). Nine of his punts resulted in touchbacks (tied for second-most in the NFL). He had one punt blocked.

Gillan is Scottish born. He was originally signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. Gillan served as Cleveland’s punter for all of 2019 and 2020, as well as most of 2021. The Browns waived him in late December and he was then signed to the Practice Squad of the Buffalo Bills. In 61 regular-season games, Gillan has averaged 45.2 yards per punt (40.2 net yards per punt). Gillan has a strong leg, but is not a strong directional punter. He did improve the number of inside-the-20 punts and avoiding touchbacks as the season progressed.

The Giants signed long snapper Kreiter as an unrestricted free agent from the Denver Broncos in April 2020. He has been a steady performer in his three years with the team. Kreiter was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Dallas Cowboys after the 2014 NFL Draft. After spending two camps with the Cowboys, Kreiter made the Denver Broncos in 2016. He made the Pro Bowl for his performance in 2018.

