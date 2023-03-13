Nick Gates Agrees to Terms with Washington Commanders

New York Giants unrestricted free agent center Nick Gates has agreed to terms with the Washington Commanders. While free agents cannot officially sign with new teams until Wednesday, the legal “tampering” period began today. The deal is reportedly a 3-year, $16.5 million contract with the possibility in another $1.5 million.

Nick Gates made a stunning comeback in 2022 from a very serious injury he suffered in 2021. Despite missing all of the spring and summer, plus much of the first half of the season, on the PUP List, Gates returned to the active roster in late October 2022. Incredibly, he ended up playing in 10 regular-season with eight starts, mostly at left guard. He also started both playoff games. Gates was flagged with five penalties (two holding, one false start, one tripping, and one ineligible downfield).

The Giants signed Gates as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2018 NFL Draft. He missed all of his rookie season with a foot injury. In 2019, Gates was active for all 16 games with three starts (two starts at right tackle and one start at right guard). The Giants moved Gates to center in 2020, when he started all 16 games and played well at his new position. In Week 2 of the 2021 season, Gates suffered a career-threatening fracture to his lower left leg. The severity of the injury required seven surgeries. Gates is a versatile player, able to play tackle, guard, and center.

