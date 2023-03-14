New York Giants Trade for Darren Waller

The New York Giants have acquired tight end Darren Waller by trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. The Giants gave the Raiders the 3rd-round pick (100th overall selection) that they acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs for wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

The 30-year old, 6’6”, 238-pound Waller was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He has spent time with both the Ravens (2015-2018) and Raiders (2018-2022). Waller has played in 74 regular-season games with 52 starts, catching 298 passes for 3,572 yards and 19 touchdowns. His best two seasons were 2019-2020, when he caught an incredible 197 passes for 2,341 yards and 12 touchdowns. However, Waller has missed 14 regular-season games the past two seasons with injuries, specifically knee and back injuries in 2021 and a nagging hamstring issue in 2022. Waller is receiving-type tight end who runs good routes and can threaten defenses vertically down the field. Due to his tall, lanky frame, he’s more of a position blocker.

Waller has four years remaining on his current contract, with base salaries of $11,000,000 in 2023, $10,525,000 in 2024, $11,525,000 in 2025, and $11,525,000 in 2026.