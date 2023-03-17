Seahawks Sign Julian Love; Giants Re-Structure Darren Waller’s Contract

SEAHAWKS SIGN JULIAN LOVE …

The Seattle Seahawks have signed unrestricted free agent safety Julian Love away from the New York Giants. The deal is reportedly a 2-year, $12 million contract. Love is the second Giants’ free agent to depart the team this offseason, joining offensive lineman Nick Gates, who signed with the Washington Commanders.

Love has gotten better every year since he was draft by the Giants in the 4th round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Due to Xavier McKinney missing much of the 2022 season, Love was forced to play in a variety of roles and performed well. A healthy scratch in the regular-season finale, Love started 16 regular-season games and finished the year with a team-high 124 tackles, six tackles for losses, one sack, five pass defenses, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He played in 95 percent of defensive snaps and was flagged once for unnecessary roughness. A collegiate corner, the Giants moved him to safety as a rookie, though he has played some corner and slot corner at the pro level. Love has played in 64 regular-season games with 32 starts.

For a listing of the team’s free agents, see the New York Giants 2023 Free Agency Scorecard.

GIANTS RE-STRUCTURE DARREN WALLER’S CONTRACT …

The Giants and Darren Waller have agreed to re-structure the newly-acquired tight end’s contract. $9.835 million of Waller’s 2023 base salary has been converted into a signing bonus spread over the four years left on his current contract. The move creates $7.868 million in cap space under the 2023 salary cap.

PARRIS CAMPBELL PRESS CONFERENCE…

Wide receiver Parris Campbell, who the Giants acquired as an unrestricted free agent from the Indianapolis Colts, addressed the media on Friday. The transcript of this press conference is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

Defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches, who the Giants acquired as an unrestricted free agent from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, addressed the media on Friday. The transcript of this press conference is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.