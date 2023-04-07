Daniel Jones Leading Informal Passing Camp; Richie James Departs

DANIEL JONES LEADING INFORMAL PASSING CAMP IN ARIZONA…

Quarterback Daniel Jones has organized a voluntary, informal passing camp in Scottsdale, Arizona for his teammates. According to press reports, the workouts include quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor; running back Saquon Barkley; tight ends Darren Waller, Daniel Bellinger, Lawrence Cager, Tommy Sweeney, and Dre Miller; and wide receivers Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell, Isaiah Hodgins, Collin Johnson, Jeff Smith, David Sills, Makai Polk, and Kalil Pimpleton. There may be others as well.

RICHIE JAMES SIGNS WITH CHIEFS…

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed unrestricted free agent wide receiver Richie James of the Giants. The Giants Richie James as an unrestricted free agent from the San Francisco 49ers in March 2022. He became a bigger factor in the passing game than anticipated, replacing the injured Wan’Dale Robinson as the team’s slot receiver. James played in all 17 regular-season games with four starts, finishing with team-leading 57 catches for 569 yards (10 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. He also served as the team’s primary punt returner, averaging 7.2 yards per return, but also fumbling three times.

James was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the 49ers. In his first three years in San Francisco, James played in 40 regular-season games with 10 starts, catching 38 passes for 689 yards and three touchdowns. James missed all of the 2021 season with a knee injury.

For a listing of the team’s free agents, see the New York Giants 2023 Free Agency Scorecard.