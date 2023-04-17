New York Giants Offseason Program Begins; Brian Daboll Addresses Media

NEW YORK GIANTS OFFSEASON PROGRAM BEGINS…

The New York Giants offseason program began on Monday. The 9-week program provides players with training, instruction, and physical strength and conditioning. Due to their respective contract situations, running back Saquon Barkley and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence are not in attendance.

“We’ve had a great turnout,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll. “We’ve had a few meetings here today. I think the guys that are here are excited to be back. We got off to a good start. Again, phase one is really about, you know, the physical part of it, getting quicker, faster, stronger and then there’s a few little meetings here or there based on scheme. I’ve talked to both of those players, both Saquon and Dex, and I’ll leave those conversations as I always do, private… Saquon is not (allowed to be here) until he signs his (franchise) tender, but Dexter certainly is. Again, each case, whether it’s Dexter, Saquon, another player, they are all a little bit different. Again, they are voluntary. It’s April 17th. We’ve got a long way to go here so we’ll just take it day-by-day.”

Per the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), teams are only allowed to hold voluntary offseason activities over the course of a 9-week period in three phases:

Phase One: Activities during this 2-week period are limited to to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two: On-field workouts during this 3-week period may include may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect-play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three: Activities during this 4-week period include 10 days of organized team practice activity (OTAs) and a mandatory veteran mini-camp. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. Teams may also hold one mandatory mini-camp.

Key dates:

April 17: New York Giants offseason programs begins.

The Giants will also hold a rookie mini-camp on May 5-6.

