New York Giants Sign A’Shawn Robinson

The New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson (Los Angeles Rams). The deal is reportedly a 1-year, $4 million contract that could reach $8 million with incentives.

The 28-year old, 6’4”, 330-pound Robinson was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. After spending four seasons with the Lions, Robinson signed a free agent contract with the Rams in 2020. In seven NFL seasons, Robinson has played in 93 regular-season games with 61 starts, accruing 293 tackles, seven sacks, 17 pass defenses, one interception, five forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. He started all 10 games he played in for the Rams in 2022 before missing the rest of the season with a torn meniscus in his knee. Robinson is a good run defender.

