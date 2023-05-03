New York Giants Re-Sign Oshane Ximines

The New York Giants have re-signed unrestricted free agent outside linebacker Oshane Ximines. The contract is reportedly a 1-year deal.

Coming into 2022, many felt Oshane Ximines was on the bubble and would not make it out of training camp. He had a good summer, made the team, and contributed as a reserve and sometimes starter. In the end, Ximines played in 15 regular-season games with four starts (51 percent of defensive snaps in those 15 games). He was credited with 24 tackles, three tackles for losses, two sacks, eight quarterback hits, two pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

The Giants drafted Ximines in the 3rd round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played in 16 games with two starts as a rookie, but missed the last 12 games of 2020 with a rotator cuff injury that required surgery. 2021 was a very disappointing season as his playing time declined markedly as the season progressed, being inactive for much of the second half of the year.

Ximines has a nice combination of size (6’4”, 254 pounds) and overall athletic-ability. Although somewhat improved in 2022, he still needs to improve his play in setting the edge as a run defender. Ximines flashes at times as a pass rusher, but is not consistent enough and will disappear for long stretches.