Darren Waller Questionable; Giants Extend Graham Gano

GIANTS SIGN GRAHAM GANO TO 3-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION …

The New York Giants have signed place kicker Graham Gano to a 3-year contract extension. Gano was in the final year of his contract, set to make $3.75 million in salary in 2023 and count $5.548 million against the cap.

The new contract reportedly is $16.5 million over the 3-year extension, including $11.3 million in guaranteed money.

SEPTEMBER 8, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Everyone on the 53-man roster practiced on Friday.

RB Gary Brightwell (knee), TE Darren Waller (hamstring), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), TE Lawrence Cager (ankle), DL D.J. Davidson (knee), LB Cam Brown (ankle), CB Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring), and S Gervarrius Owens (hamstring) were limited in practice.

Waller was a new addition to the injury report and is officially listed as “questionable” for the game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. So are Davidson and Brown.

Robinson, Flott, and Owens are officially “doubtful” for the game. Brightwell and Cager are expected to be available.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the team on Saturday. The Giants play the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night.