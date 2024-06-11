JUNE 11, 2024 NEW YORK GIANTS MINI-CAMP REPORT…

The first day of the New York Giants 2-day, mandatory mini-camp was held on Tuesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. No live contact is permitted during the mini-camp, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

“No pads, got to make sure you take care of one another the way you practice,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll. “Same kind of rules (as OTAs) apply in terms of practice. What we’ll do is have some extra meetings. We’ll meet after practice, go through the tape. We’ll have a couple of NFL meetings we’ll do now rather than in training camp. We had an extra walk-through today. Most of everything else is consistent (with OTAs). We’ll only do team stuff today, so be it’ll be individual, it’ll be team. Won’t do 7-on-7 today.”

INJURIES…

WR Isaiah McKenzie (unknown), WR Gunner Olszewski (foot/ankle),TE Jack Stoll (unknown), RT Evan Neal (ankle), DL Timmy Horne (knee), OLB Benton Whitley (foot/ankle), ILB Micah McFadden (unknown), ILB/DB Isaiah Simmons (unknown), CB Tre Hawkins (unknown), CB Aaron Robinson (knee), CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (unknown), and S Gervarrius Owens (unknown) did not practice or were limited.

When asked about Neal, Head Coach Brian Daboll said, “He’s kind of about the same. He’s about the same. We’re going to back off him here… I think we should have everybody ready to go for training camp, which is important.”

QB Daniel Jones continues to be held out of team drills. “I think we’ll keep him out of team drills, continue the rehab process,” said Daboll. “He’s really right on point with where he needs to be. But in terms of the team, we’ll keep him out here the next few days and get him ready to go for training camp. He’s rehabbing, he’s right where he needs to be. We will give him another month here, but he’s making progress.”

Wide receivers Darius Slayton, Bryce-Ford Wheaton, and Chase Cota were injured in practice. Cota appeared to injure his shoulder or collarbone after hitting the ground hard and had to be carted off of the field. Slayton slipped on a route and Ford-Wheaton seemed to injure his right arm.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Head Coach Brian Daboll continues to call the offensive plays, which also involved the no-huddle offense today.

continues to call the offensive plays, which also involved the no-huddle offense today. There were no 7-on-7 drills today so QB Daniel Jones was limited to individual drill work. He is still being held out of 11-on-11 team drills.

was limited to individual drill work. He is still being held out of 11-on-11 team drills. With Evan Neal out, Josh Ezeudu continues to work with the first team at right tackle.

out, continues to work with the first team at right tackle. Jake Kubas has been working at guard and Jimmy Morrissey at center with the second team.

has been working at guard and at center with the second team. Matt Nelson was spotted by the media practicing for the first time this spring. He was the third-team left tackle.

was spotted by the media practicing for the first time this spring. He was the third-team left tackle. Austin Schlottmann has been working at center with the third team.

has been working at center with the third team. Tyrone Tracy received a lot of snaps with the first team at running back.

received a lot of snaps with the first team at running back. In 11-on-11s, WR Wan’Dale Robinson beat CB Cor’Dale Flott on a slant pass from QB Drew Lock and sprinted for a long touchdown. Robinson had five catches in team drills.

beat CB on a slant pass from QB and sprinted for a long touchdown. Robinson had five catches in team drills. QB Tommy DeVito threw touchdown passes to a WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton , TE Theo Johnson , and WR Allen Robinson .

threw touchdown passes to a WR , TE , and WR . Darnay Holmes received a lot of reps at outside corner with the second unit.

received a lot of reps at outside corner with the second unit. Nick McCloud worked in the slot with the first team.

worked in the slot with the first team. CB Kaleb Hayes broke up two passes from QB Nathan Rourke .

broke up two passes from QB . CB Andru Phillips picked off a pass that was deflected off of the hands of WR Dennis Houston . Phillips worked with both the first and second teams at nickel corner.

picked off a pass that was deflected off of the hands of WR . Phillips worked with both the first and second teams at nickel corner. OLB Brian Burns and DL Jordon Riley each had possible strip “sacks.” Riley received first-team snaps along with Ryder Anderson on the defensive line.

and DL each had possible strip “sacks.” Riley received first-team snaps along with on the defensive line. During red-zone drills, CB Cor’Dale Flott prevented a completion and OLB Boogie Basham disrupted a play with penetration into the backfield.

prevented a completion and OLB disrupted a play with penetration into the backfield. CB Deonte Banks had good coverage on a deep route by WR Jalin Hyatt . Hyatt later flashed his speed up the sideline for a possible touchdown.

had good coverage on a deep route by WR . Hyatt later flashed his speed up the sideline for a possible touchdown. Wideouts Isaiah McKenzie and Ayir Asante returned punts.

and returned punts. Kickoff returners included RB Devin Singletary , RB Dante Miller , RB Tyrone Tracy , WR Ayir Asante , and WR Wan’Dale Robinson .

, RB , RB , WR , and WR . PK Graham Gano was 7-of-7 on field goal attempts.

was 7-of-7 on field goal attempts. Four tryout players participated in practice, including TEs Noah Togiai and Geor’quarius Spivey as well as CB Tre Herndon and OL Kellen Diesch.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript and video of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Tuesday are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

