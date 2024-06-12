JUNE 12, 2024 NEW YORK GIANTS MINI-CAMP REPORT…

The second and last day of the New York Giants 2-day, mandatory mini-camp was held on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. No live contact was permitted during the mini-camp, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills were allowed.

When asked about what the team accomplished this spring, Head Coach Brian Daboll responded, “We had a lot of new people. We installed our systems. Again, it’s a teaching camp, so you try to overload them with as much information as you can so that when they’re able to come back, put the pads on and really be evaluated, you can play fast, not think as much. So I think the coaches did a good job of that. The players came out and competed and worked hard to pick up some new systems and some young players learning, getting more reps. So it’s been a good camp. We have a good day ahead of us here. It’s been a productive camp.”

The players are now off until July 23, when they report to summer training camp.

GIANTS SIGN TRE HERNDON…

The Giants have signed unrestricted free agent cornerback Tre Herndon, who was participating in the mini-camp as a tryout player. The 28-year old, 5’11”, 190-pound Herndon was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2018 NFL Draft. In his six years with the Jaguars, Herndon has played in 83 regular-season games with 34 starts, accruing 243 tackles, 32 pass defenses, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. In 2023, Herndon played in 16 games with four starts. He has experience at both outside and nickel corner.

INJURIES…

WR Darius Slayton (unknown), WR Isaiah McKenzie (unknown), WR Gunner Olszewski (foot/ankle), WR Bryce-Ford Wheaton (sprained shoulder), WR Chase Cota (broken collarbone), TE Daniel Bellinger (unknown), TE Jack Stoll (unknown), RT Evan Neal (ankle), DL Timmy Horne (knee), OLB Benton Whitley (foot/ankle), ILB Micah McFadden (unknown), ILB/DB Isaiah Simmons (unknown), CB Tre Hawkins (illness), CB Aaron Robinson (knee), CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (unknown), and S Gervarrius Owens (unknown) did not practice or were limited.

Cota broke his collarbone and Ford-Wheaton sprained his shoulder in practice yesterday. Slayton also left practice with an undisclosed injury. “I would say the guys that were out yesterday, that went out, won’t practice today,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll. “Should be ready to go by training camp.”

Daboll was asked why Bellinger has been limited this spring. “Yeah, something happened a few weeks ago,” said Daboll. “He’s okay. He’s probably good to go right now, but I’m being cautious with him. He’ll be fine. He’ll be good.”

Daboll was also asked about Neal again. “He’s in here, he’s working his butt off,” said Daboll. “Evan is on his program in terms of trying to get back as soon as he can. He’s doing everything he can do. Participating in the meetings. So very hopeful really with all our guys when we get back (in July) we’ll all be ready to go.”

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

The final practice of the spring was a light, one-hour affair.

LT Andrew Thomas , NT Dexter Lawrence , ILB Bobby Okereke , OLB Brian Burns , and OLB Azeez Ojulari were given the day off from team drills.

, NT , ILB , OLB , and OLB were given the day off from team drills. CB Tre Herndon intercepted a pass thrown by QB Tommy DeVito that was deflected by ILB Darrian Beavers . Herndon returned the pick for a touchdown.

intercepted a pass thrown by QB that was deflected by ILB . Herndon returned the pick for a touchdown. S Elijah Riley forced RB Dante Miller to fumble and the loose ball was recovered by S Tyler Nubin.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube or at Giants.com:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube: