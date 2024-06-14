June 14, 2024 New York Giants Salary Cap Snapshot

According to Spotrac.com, the New York Giants currently have approximately $11,122,436 in salary cap space. OverTheCap.com lists their cap space as $11,709,749. Official NFLPA records show $11,735,603. Only the top 51 player salaries for a team count against the salary cap in the offseason.

Spotrac.com overview of the New York Giants salary cap situation:

2024 NFL Salary Cap: $255,400,000

$255,400,000 2023 Rollover Cap: $2,501,778

$2,501,778 Adjustment: $2,500,324

$2,500,324 Adjusted Salary Cap: $260,402,102

$260,402,102 Active Roster: $260,369,512

$260,369,512 Exempt/Commissioner’s Permission List: $795,833

$795,833 Dead: $21,564,321

$21,564,321 All Total Allocations: $282,729,666

$282,729,666 All Cap Space: -$22,327,564

-$22,327,564 Top-51 Cap Allocations: $249,279,666

$249,279,666 Top-51 Cap Space: $11,122,436

The top six sources of the dead money are:

DL Leonard Williams ($10,636,389)

CB Adoree’ Jackson ($2,988,334)

TE Darren Waller ($2,458,750)

DL A’Shawn Robinson ($2,100,000)

OG Mark Glowinski ($1,500,000)

QB Tyrod Taylor ($1,400,000)

(13 other players have lower dead money cap hits).

The top-15 players currently counting the most against the team’s 2024 salary cap are: