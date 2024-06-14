June 14, 2024 New York Giants Salary Cap Snapshot

by | Jun 14, 2024 | Articles, The Salary Cap

Joe Schoen, New York Giants (February 27, 2024)

According to Spotrac.com, the New York Giants currently have approximately $11,122,436 in salary cap space. OverTheCap.com lists their cap space as $11,709,749. Official NFLPA records show $11,735,603. Only the top 51 player salaries for a team count against the salary cap in the offseason.

Spotrac.com overview of the New York Giants salary cap situation:

  • 2024 NFL Salary Cap: $255,400,000
  • 2023 Rollover Cap: $2,501,778
  • Adjustment: $2,500,324
  • Adjusted Salary Cap: $260,402,102
  • Active Roster: $260,369,512
  • Exempt/Commissioner’s Permission List: $795,833
  • Dead: $21,564,321
  • All Total Allocations: $282,729,666
  • All Cap Space: -$22,327,564
  • Top-51 Cap Allocations: $249,279,666
  • Top-51 Cap Space: $11,122,436

The top six sources of the dead money are:

  • DL Leonard Williams ($10,636,389)
  • CB Adoree’ Jackson ($2,988,334)
  • TE Darren Waller ($2,458,750)
  • DL A’Shawn Robinson ($2,100,000)
  • OG Mark Glowinski ($1,500,000)
  • QB Tyrod Taylor ($1,400,000)

(13 other players have lower dead money cap hits).

The top-15 players currently counting the most against the team’s 2024 salary cap are:

  1. QB Daniel Jones ($47,855,000)
  2. LT Andrew Thomas ($23,263,235)
  3. OLB Brian Burns ($15,500,000)
  4. DL Dexter Lawrence ($14,575,776)
  5. ILB Bobby Okereke ($11,205,000)
  6. OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux ($8,547,011)
  7. WR Darius Slayton ($7,750,000)
  8. PK Graham Gano ($7,211,668)
  9. RT Evan Neal ($6,695,797)
  10. OG Jon Runyan, Jr. ($6,500,000)
  11. WR Malik Nabers ($5,310,500)
  12. QB Drew Lock ($5,000,000)
  13. OL Jermaine Eluemunor ($4,750,000)
  14. DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches ($4,333,333)
  15. RB Devin Singletary ($3,750,000)