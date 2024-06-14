June 14, 2024 New York Giants Salary Cap Snapshot

According to Spotrac.com, the New York Giants currently have approximately $11,122,436 in salary cap space. OverTheCap.com lists their cap space as $11,709,749. Official NFLPA records show $11,735,603. Only the top 51 player salaries for a team count against the salary cap in the offseason.
Spotrac.com overview of the New York Giants salary cap situation:
- 2024 NFL Salary Cap: $255,400,000
- 2023 Rollover Cap: $2,501,778
- Adjustment: $2,500,324
- Adjusted Salary Cap: $260,402,102
- Active Roster: $260,369,512
- Exempt/Commissioner’s Permission List: $795,833
- Dead: $21,564,321
- All Total Allocations: $282,729,666
- All Cap Space: -$22,327,564
- Top-51 Cap Allocations: $249,279,666
- Top-51 Cap Space: $11,122,436
The top six sources of the dead money are:
- DL Leonard Williams ($10,636,389)
- CB Adoree’ Jackson ($2,988,334)
- TE Darren Waller ($2,458,750)
- DL A’Shawn Robinson ($2,100,000)
- OG Mark Glowinski ($1,500,000)
- QB Tyrod Taylor ($1,400,000)
(13 other players have lower dead money cap hits).
The top-15 players currently counting the most against the team’s 2024 salary cap are:
- QB Daniel Jones ($47,855,000)
- LT Andrew Thomas ($23,263,235)
- OLB Brian Burns ($15,500,000)
- DL Dexter Lawrence ($14,575,776)
- ILB Bobby Okereke ($11,205,000)
- OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux ($8,547,011)
- WR Darius Slayton ($7,750,000)
- PK Graham Gano ($7,211,668)
- RT Evan Neal ($6,695,797)
- OG Jon Runyan, Jr. ($6,500,000)
- WR Malik Nabers ($5,310,500)
- QB Drew Lock ($5,000,000)
- OL Jermaine Eluemunor ($4,750,000)
- DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches ($4,333,333)
- RB Devin Singletary ($3,750,000)