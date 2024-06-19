Giants Sign Jacob Saylors, Place Chase Cota on IR

The New York Giants have signed free agent running back Jacob Saylors, who just completed a season in the UFL. The 5’10”, 199-pound Saylors originally signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bengals waived him August and the Atlanta Falcons signed him to their Practice Squad in October 2023. The Falcons waived/injured Saylors in January 2024. He played in nine games for the St. Louis Battlehawks in the UFL this spring, rushing for 461 yards and five touchdowns on 94 carries. He also caught 23 passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns.

The team has also placed wide receiver Chase Cota, who broke his collarbone during the recently-completed mini-camp, on Injured Reserve. The Giants signed Cota to a reserve/future contract in January 2024. The 6’4”, 200-pound Cota was originally signed by the Detroit Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2023 NFL Draft. He was cut by the Lions in late August and he then spent time on the Practice Squads of the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.