Giants 2024 Positional Breakdown: Defensive Backs

With New York Giants training camp beginning in late July, BigBlueInteractive.com (BBI) breaks down each of the team’s positional groups until the players report at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

POSITIONAL BREAKDOWN: Defensive Backs



2023 YEAR IN REVIEW: As previously discussed in the in the Defensive Line Review and Linebackers Review, the New York Giants defense underperformed expectations in 2023, finishing 27th in yards allowed and 26th in points allowed.

Wink Martindale’s system continued to place a heavy emphasis on riskier press man coverage, which also enabled the defense to blitz more. The result was 18 interceptions (third highest in the league) and 81 pass defenses (tied for 9th). The team also held opposing quarterbacks to a QBR of 84.1 (also 9th best). But opposing net yards per pass attempt were 6.3 (22nd in the NFL) and the Giants fell from 14th in passing yards allowed in 2022 to 19th in 2023.

In terms of specific personal changes, the Jason Pinnock replaced Julian Love, who left in free agency, at safety. The Giants also drafted Deonte Banks in the 1st round of the 2023 NFL Draft to start opposite of Adoree’ Jackson to address a hole that had been a revolving door with the loss of James Bradberry the previous offseason.

CORNERBACKS:

The injury-prone Adoree’ Jackson did not play as well as he did in 2022, giving up too many big plays in the passing game and missing too many tackles. Jackson once again missed time with injuries, one game with a neck injury and two with a concussion. In 14 starts (88 percent of defensive snaps), he finished the season with 63 tackles, one forced fumble, one interception he returned for a touchdown, and eight pass defenses. He was also flagged four times. At times, the pending free agent looked to be making “business” decisions by avoiding contact.

Deonte Banks immediately earned a starting spot and largely lived up to expectations for his rookie season. Banks missed the last two games of the season with a shoulder injury, but started the other 15 games (84 percent of defensive snaps), being credited with 64 tackles, two tackles for losses, two interceptions, and 11 pass defenses (tied for first on the team). Penalties were an issue, with Banks being flagged seven times in coverage.

The Giants selected Tre Hawkins III in the 6th round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Old Dominion University. He surprisingly impressed right away, earning first-team reps throughout the summer and drawing the praises of the coaching staff. Indeed, Martindale moved Adoree’ Jackson to slot corner so Hawkins could start at outside corner alongside fellow rookie Deonte Banks. However, once the real bullets began to fly, Hawkins struggled in coverage and he quickly lost that starting spot. Hawkins played in all 17 games with three starts, finishing the season with 35 tackles and one pass defense. He received 31 percent of defensive snaps, with most of his playing time coming in seven games, including the first three weeks of the season. He was also flagged four times.

In his second season, Cor’Dale Flott surpassed Darnay Holmes on the depth chart for the team’s nickel cornerback spot once the Adoree’ Jackson to the slot experiment was over. However, Flott had an up-and-down year, flashing at times and struggling at other moments in coverage. He did not play in the first three weeks, but ended up playing in the remaining 14 games (56 percent of defensive snaps) with seven starts, accruing 36 tackles, one forced fumble, one interception, and five pass defenses. He was flagged four times.

As mentioned, Darnay Holmes lost his nickel corner job to Cor’Dale Flott and saw his defensive snap total fall from 59 percent in 2022 to 12 percent in 2023. Holmes played in 16 games with no starts, being inactive in Week 2. He finished with 18 tackles, one tackle for a loss, one forced fumble. two interceptions, and three pass defenses.

While Nick McCloud saw his playing time decrease in 2023, with his overall defensive snaps falling from 57 percent in 2022 to 28 percent in 2023, he remained a valuable and versatile reserve and sometimes starter. McCloud played in all 17 games with three starts and was credited with 28 tackles, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one interception, and two pass defenses. He was not penalized. He also was valuable on special teams, where he was third on the team with seven tackles.

Aaron Robinson spent the entire season on the Physically-Unable-to-Perform (PUP) List, still recovering from a serious ACL/MCL injury suffered in 2022. Kaleb Hayes and Stantley Thomas-Oliver were Practice Squad players.

SAFETIES:

Xavier McKinney not only played in every contest in 2023, but he played every single defensive snap (1,128). He finished the season with 116 tackles (second-highest on the team), two tackles for losses, 0.5 sacks, one quarterback hit, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions (team high), and 11 pass defenses (tied for team high). McKinney was solid and dependable most of the season, and sometimes spectacular. While flagged three times, none involved coverage penalties.

Jason Pinnock became a full-time starter in his second season with the Giants in 2023, playing virtually every defensive snap (95 percent) until a toe injury caused him to miss most of Week 17 and the regular-season finale when he was placed on Injured Reserve. Pinnock ended up starting 16 games, accruing 85 tackles, six tackles for losses, two sacks, six pass defenses, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. One of his interceptions he returned 102 yards for a touchdown. He was only flagged once.

In his second season, Dane Belton was firmly entrenched as the team’s primary reserve at safety. He played in all 17 games with two starts (26 percent of all defensive snaps), and finished with 33 tackles, three tackles for losses, one sack, two quarterback hits, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, and two pass defenses. He was not flagged. When he played, Belton has a knack for making big plays.

Bobby McCain was signed by the Giants in March 2023 after he was cut by the Washington Commanders. He played in 10 games, almost exclusively on special teams and was cut in early December.

The Giants selected Gervarrius Owens in the 7th round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He impressed in the summer and made the 53-man roster, but only played in three games as a rookie, exclusively on special teams.

ADDITIONS/SUBTRACTIONS: At corner, Adoree’ Jackson was not re-signed and surprisingly remains a free agent. The team did re-sign Nick McCloud, Darnay Holmes, Kaleb Hayes, and Stantley Thomas-Oliver. They drafted Andru Phillips in the 3rd round and signed veteran corners David Long, Jr. and Tre Herndon.

While the departure of Saquon Barkley has received most of the media and fan attention, the departure of Xavier McKinney in free agency may have more significance. He signed a 4-year, $67 million deal with Green Bay.

The Giants drafted Tyler Nubin, the first true safety selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. They also signed safeties Jalen Mills (New England Patriots) and Elijah Riley (Pittsburgh Steelers) as veteran free agents and signed Alex Johnson as a rookie free agent.

TRAINING CAMP STORY LINES: Like much of the team, the secondary has been in transition for a few years now. Xavier McKinney and Adoree’ Jackson are the latest centerpiece starters to depart. Who will fill their respective shoes remains to be determined. Cor’Dale Flott was given first-team reps at outside corner this spring opposite of Deonte Banks. But he may be pressed by Tre Hawkins, Nick McCloud, Aaron Robinson, and veteran newcomers David Long and Tre Herndon.

Safety may be an even bigger question mark given that new Defensive Coordinator Shane Bowen will use more two-deep, split zone coverage. It is widely assume Jason Pinnock will retain his starting spot, but that remains to be seen. Tyler Nubin fits Bowen’s scheme perfectly, but he is a rookie. Also factoring into the competition for a starting job are Dane Belton and veteran Jalen Mills.

ON THE BUBBLE: There are currently 18 players on the 91-man roster. The Giants are likely to keep 10 or 11 defensive backs. Barring injury, the locks appear to be Deonte Banks, Cor’Dale Flott, Andru Phillips, Jason Pinnock, Tyler Nubin, and Dane Belton. Nick McCloud is also likely to make it given his versatility and special teams value.

FROM THE COACHES AND PLAYERS: Brian Daboll on Deonte Banks: “Obviously he played a lot for us last year. Liked him coming out of the University of Maryland… The more he plays, the more comfortable he’s gotten. He’s playing some different things here with our new defense, but he’s done a really good job I would say throughout the OTAs as well.”

Brian Daboll on Tyler Nubin: “He’s another really smart player. I think the scouting staff did a great job along with Jerome (Henderson) and (Michael) Treier of evaluating that… He asks a lot of questions. Very attentive. I’m glad we have him.”

Shane Bowen on the cornerbacks: “I think Rome (Jerome Henderson) has done a really good job with them this spring. There is some new things for them that have went in that they’ve been kind of working through and learning, but technique and fundamentals are technique and fundamentals. Cover that guy. How are you going to go about covering that guy? Then there are some things we ask them within the scheme that we might ask of them just in terms of vision and eyes and where they’re looking. All those guys have progressed… My challenge to that group and really the majority of our group now is consistency. When we get back in training camp, I’m looking for those guys that are consistently reliable to go out there and do their job, play with the technique and fundamentals we’re asking them to play with. That’s ultimately how they’re going to win their one-on-one matchups. Bottom line: We need guys to start separating themselves. Maybe not the first week in training camp, but as we get going those first few weeks in training camp, we’ve got to start defining roles. I want to see guys take opportunities, grab them, and start to pull away.”

Shane Bowen on what he wants in a cornerback: “I want guys that can defend the deep part of the field, guys that can play man coverage and guys that are willing to tackle.”

Jerome Henderson on the secondary: “Obviously there is some growing that we all have to do. We’ll put in the work to get there. I don’t expect it to be an easy process… I don’t expect it to throw it out there and it looks like you want it to look. It’s going to be some growing pains, some lumps along the way. We think we have guys who will figure it out.”

Jerome Henderson on Deonte Banks: “Overall, a solid rookie year for him. A couple of games we matched him up on their best guy. I think he did a solid job. Obviously we would like to see him grow and be that #1 corner… He’s working his butt of to get there.”

Cor’Dale Flott on if more zone coverage suits his skill set better: “Oh, yes, most definitely. I’m excited for it, actually.”

FINAL THOUGHTS: There are two main reasons for the uncertainty at this position: (1) the change in defensive scheme will likely be most noticeable in the secondary, and (2) key personnel losses and new faces in the secondary. The Giants will use more zone, more bend-but-don’t-break defensive coverage. They don’t want to give up the cheap big play but force opposing offenses to drive the field. The returning players will have to adapt to this approach. Some will be better suited for this style of defense, others may struggle to adapt. Associated with all of this is the fact that the team will be VERY young in the secondary. Take “veteran” Cor’Dale Flott. Entering his third season, Flott turns 23 years old in August. Deonte Banks is 23. Andru Phillips may start at nickel and he is 22. Tyler Nubin is a rookie who may start and he is 23. Dane Belton is 23. The “old man” of the group is Jason Pinnock at 25.

The good news is the Giants have some brought in some veteran insurance policies in corners Tre Herndon and David Long, as well as veteran safeties Jalen Mills and Elijah Riley. Still, only Mills is over 28. It’s a very young group who, as Jerome Henderson has publicly admitted, will experience growing pains.

What will be fascinating to watch is how Shane Bowen handles the defensive backs. The Tennessee Titans were hit hard with injuries in the secondary and Head Coach Mike Vrabel and Bowens went with a more conservative approach. Now out of the shadow of Vrabel and with a healthier unit, will Bowen be more aggressive? There has been mixed messaging as he said he wants corners who can play man, but other statements clearly indicate more zone coverage. Teams like Dallas feasted on Wink Martindale’s “pressure breaks pipes” approach. One thing is clear, Vrabel/Bowen loved DB-heavy personnel packages, often being in dime.

Back to personnel, will Deonte Banks take another step forward and become a true #1 corner? That would help tremendously. Who starts opposite of him? First up is Cor’Dale Flott, but he may be on a short leash with a number of other candidates nipping at his heels. Some have already discounted Tre Hawkins, but he has the physical tools you want in the position. Nick McCloud is one of those guys you just can’t seem to get rid of, and veterans David Long and Tre Herndon are lurking.

The one spot the team has been unsuccessfully trying to address for years is nickel corner. This is a league-wide issue as more and more teams target the nickel corner in both the pass and run game. You need a guy who can play inside out against the very best wideouts, while at the same time be physical enough to play against the run. It’s why Brian Branch became so valuable to Detroit so quickly. The Giants have drafted and tried Darnay Holmes, Aaron Robinson, Cor’Dale Flott to play the spot. They even moved Adoree’ Jackson there briefly. Next up is Andre Phillips.

Speaking of Holmes, he’s the perfect example of someone who may have been on the way out under Wink’s schemes, but who may see a rebirth under Bowen. Who plays in the secondary often depends as much on scheme as it does talent. My point here is don’t automatically base evaluations on what has happened in a different system.

Perhaps the biggest dark horse and long shot? Aaron Robinson. Drafted to play nickel corner, the Giants were desperate for him to play outside in 2022 when James Bradberry was let go. He won the starting job, missed a couple of games with an appendicitis, and then tore up his knee in Week 4. He’s been out ever since. It’s not impossible that he becomes a factor at either nickel or outside corner. On the other hand, is he permanently-damaged goods?

FINAL DEPTH CHART: Deonte Banks, Cor’Dale Flott, Andru Phillips, Tre Herndon, Nick McCloud, Tre Hawkins, Darnay Holmes, Jason Pinnock, Tyler Nubin, Dane Belton, Jalen Mills