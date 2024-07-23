Giants Place Five on Injury Lists, Including Evan Neal

All New York Giants players reported to the team’s facility on Tuesday in advance of start of summer training camp on Wednesday. As is usually the case, the team placed a number of players on injury lists.

The Giants placed tight end Theo Johnson on the Active/Physically-Unable-to-Perform (PUP) List last Tuesday with a hip flexor injury. Also placed on the Active/PUP List today was right tackle Evan Neal, who is still recovering from January ankle surgery, and cornerback Aaron Robinson, who is still recovering from a serious knee surgery he suffered in October 2022.

In addition, safety Jalen Mills (calf) and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver (groin) were placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List.

Players on the Active/PUP and Reserve/NFL still count against the 90-man roster limit. They can come off these injury lists at any time during training camp.