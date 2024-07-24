JULY 24, 2024 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their first summer training camp practice of the year on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

INJURY REPORT…

The following players began training camp on injury lists:

Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: RT Evan Neal (ankle), CB Aaron Robinson (knee), TE Theo Johnson (hip flexor)

(ankle), CB (knee), TE (hip flexor) Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (groin) and S Jalen Mills (calf)

“(Neal has) got to get healthy,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll. “Then we’ll determine and all those other things will take care of itself. Right now, we’re focused on him day by day. He’ll be off to the side. The training staff is going to ease him back in there. How he plays and his contribution to the team will take care of itself from there… He’s not far (from returning). He’s been working hard all summer. Yeah, he’s been working hard all summer. He’s been doing everything he can to get back on the field. And, again, we’re going to communicate with our trainers and strength staff. When he’s ready to go, then he’ll be out there… I’m not going to get into the specifics of the injury.”

“(Neal) started 46 games at Alabama,” said General Manager Joe Schoen. “He’s still a young kid. He’s 23. He’ll be 24 coming up. He had the sprained knee his first year here. Came back early from that. Fought through the foot injury last year. So, you know, I think he’s a tough kid, and he’s doing everything he can, you know, to come back. And I think it’s legitimately something that he needs to continue to work through, and hopefully it’ll be good here soon.”

“(Robinson is) still trying to get back,” said Schoen. ” We’re rooting for A-Rob, obviously. You know, started some games early in our tenure here, and we’re just waiting for him to hopefully get back.”

“Theo should be back soon,” said Schoen. “You’ll see him on the side. I don’t anticipate him being out very long. You know, Jalen Mills is in the same boat. Stantley Thomas-Oliver as well. So, none of those guys I anticipate being long-term that I just mentioned.”

OT/OG Jermaine Eluemunor left practice early what looked to be a painful rib or arm injury. There is no word yet on the severity of the injury.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

QB Daniel Jones fully participated, including 11-on-11 team drills. He was a bit erratic, finishing 7-of-12, and many of his completions were short passes with WR Wan’Dale Robinson and the running backs being frequent targets.

The starting offensive line was LT Andrew Thomas, LG Aaron Stinnie, OC John Michael Schmitz, RG Jon Runyan, and RT Jermaine Eluemunor.

The second-team offensive line was LT Josh Ezeudu, LG Jake Kubas, OC Austin Schlottmann, RG Jimmy Morrissey, and Joshua Miles.

The third-team offensive line was LT Matt Nelson, LG Jimmy Morrissey, OC Austin Schlottmann, RG Marcus McKethan, and RT Yodny Cajuste.

When Eluemunor left practice with an injury, Josh Ezeudu played right tackle with the first string. He promptly gave up a sack to OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Running backs Devin Singletary, Eric Gray, and Tyrone Tracy all received first team reps.

Chris Manhertz received time with the first unit at tight end.

Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Ryder Anderson started on the DL alongside Dexter Lawrence.

Elijah Chatman also received some reps on the defensive line with the first unit.

The starting linebackers were Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns, Bobby Okereke, and Micah McFadden.

The starting corners were Deonte Banks and Cor’Dale Flott. Jason Pinnock and Dane Belton were the starting safeties.

Nick McCloud was the first-team nickel corner.

The second-team corners were Darnay Holmes and Tre Hawkins.Tyler Nubin and Elijay Riley were the second-team safeties.

Isaiah Simmons worked with both the linebackers and corners. He worked with the third-team defense in the slot.

DL Ryder Anderson knocked down a pass from QB Daniel Jones.

WR Malik Nabers was spotted lining up in the backfield on one play. He did drop a pass. Nabers was also used on an end-around.

OLB Boogie Basham picked off a pass from QB Drew Lock that was deflected by DL Jordan Phillips.

TE Lawrence Cager almost caught a deep touchdown on a heavily-contested pass from QB Drew Lock. S Elijay Riley forced Cager out-of-bounds for an incompletion.

DB Alex Johnson broke up a pass from QB Tommy DeVito.

ILB Dyontae Johnson broke up a pass. He also received some first-team reps late in practice.

QB Tommy DeVito may have had the nicest pass of the day on throw to WR Allen Robinson near the pylon.

GENERAL MANAGER JOE SCHOEN AND HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Joe Schoen’s and Brian Daboll’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice Thursday morning (10:00-11:45AM). The practice is open to the public. Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.