JULY 25, 2024 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their second summer training camp practice of the year on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

INJURY REPORT…

The following players remain on injury lists:

Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: RT Evan Neal (ankle), CB Aaron Robinson (knee), TE Theo Johnson (hip flexor)

(ankle), CB (knee), TE (hip flexor) Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (groin) and S Jalen Mills (calf)

OT/OG Jermaine Eluemunor (bruised ribs), who was injured in practice yesterday, participated in some individual drills. S Tyler Nubin (unknown, possible cramping) did not practice.

“Nothing serious,” Head Coach Brian Daboll said of Eluemunor. “It’s two men kind of colliding there accidentally. He’s going to do individual today, we’ll see where he’s at after. If he can do more, he’ll do more. If not, we’ll keep him out of team, but nothing serious.”

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

WR Malik Nabers caught two back-shoulder throws against CB Deonte Banks despite tight coverage in 1-on-1 drills. The battles between Nabers and Banks have been must-watch thus far.

In 1-on-1 drills, QB Daniel Jones threw touchdowns to wide receivers Malik Nabers (twice), Allen Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, Darius Slayton, and Wan’Dale Robinson.

WR Wan’Dale Robinson and CB Nick McCloud battled it out in the slot with both making plays.

Also in 1-on-1 drills, QB Drew Lock threw touchdowns to WR Isaiah Hodgins and WR Miles Boykin.

In 1-on-1 drills, LB/DB Isaiah Simmons and CB Andru Phillips broke up passes.

The focus in team drills today was the red zone.

In 11-on-11 team drills, QB Daniel Jones was 9-of-13 with three touchdowns, including to WR Malik Nabers (slant), WR Jalin Hyatt (deep throw), and TE Lawrence Cager.

Running backs Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy made big yardage on screen passes.

QB Drew Lock was more inconsistent, finishing 6-of-13 with a touchdown pass to RB Tyrone Tracy.

QB Tommy DeVito threw touchdown passes to TE Daniel Bellinger, TE Tyree Jackson, and WR Dennis Houston.

WR Dennis Houston had three touchdown receptions on the day.

Dyontae Johnson and Micah McFadden alternated at inside linebacker alongside Bobby Okereke with the first unit.

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux forced RB Tyrone Tracy to fumble.

OLB Azeez Ojulari gave the second-team offensive line problems, with two “sacks.”

DL Ryder Anderson also broke into the backfield on one play, as did OLB Boogie Basham.

S Gervarrius Owens broke up two passes, one intended for WR Isaiah McKenzie and the other to WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton.

Flashing tight coverage were corners Deonte Banks, Darnay Holmes, and Tre Hawkins.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Thursday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice Friday (10:00AM-noon). The practice is open to the public. Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.