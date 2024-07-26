JULY 26, 2024 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their third summer training camp practice of the year on Friday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

INJURY REPORT…

The following players remain on injury lists:

Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: RT Evan Neal (ankle), CB Aaron Robinson (knee), TE Theo Johnson (hip flexor)

(ankle), CB (knee), TE (hip flexor) Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (groin) and S Jalen Mills (calf)

S Tyler Nubin (calf) and DL Timmy Horne (calf) did not practice.

OT/OG Jermaine Eluemunor (ribs) was limited but he did participate in some 11-on-11 team drills.

“A little bit better,” replied Head Coach Brian Daboll when asked about Eluemunor. “We’ll probably do the same thing that we did yesterday with him. They have a day off tomorrow, with the hope that when we get back the next day, we’ll be ready to go. And pads will start up next week after the first day.

“Same thing (with Nubin), we’ll give him today. We’ll do the same thing we did with him yesterday, with the hope that he’s back here shortly. His calf is a little tight but it’s not long term or anything like that. We are just being smart to get through this first week, ramp up and hopefully next week we can get him back out there.”

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Josh Ezeudu and Jermaine Eluemunor (ribs) both received snaps with the first unit at right tackle.

When the Giants ran 4-WR sets, the defense countered with a dime package that had Nick McCloud and Andru Phillips playing in the slot.

The WR Malik Nabers versus CB Deonte Banks battles continue. Banks had good coverage on one breakup.

CB Cor’Dale Flott broke up a pass to WR Malik Nabers in the end zone that was thrown behind the receiver by QB Daniel Jones.

QB Tommy DeVito read the blitz and found RB Dante Miller out of the backfield on a swing pass for a long touchdown.

QB Drew Lock also found RB Dante Miller for a deep touchdown against ILB Darius Muasau. Lock also threw a deep completion to WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton.

QB Daniel Jones drew praise from Head Coach Brian Daboll for reading a blitz and hitting WR Darius Slayton on an out route.

QB Daniel Jones also badly overthrew a wide open WR Wan’Dale Robinson deep on a busted coverage. Jones missed on a few deep throws.

OLB Brian Burns caused an errant throw when he beat LT Andrew Thomas to the inside on a swim move.

Returning punts were wide receivers Gunner Olszewski, Isaiah McKenzie, Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Ayir Asante.

TE Lawrence Cager continues to be active catching the ball.

Late in practice, QB Daniel Jones hit WR Malik Nabers deep against CB Deonte Banks. He then found WR Jalin Hyatt near the goal line against Banks on a back shoulder throw despite tight coverage. Jones then ran the ball into the end zone for a touchdown.

QB Daniel Jones attempted another shot to WR Malik Nabers but his pass was intercepted by S Dane Belton who undercut the route near the goal line.

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux had two “sacks,” including a strip sack of QB Daniel Jones.

OLB Boogie Basham batted a pass and had a pressure.

DL D.J. Davidson stuffed the run on one play and later had a pressure.

S Elijah Riley got to the quarterback on a blitz.

Jimmy Morrissey received first-team reps on the final three drives of practice.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The players are off on Saturday and there is no availability to the team on that day. The Giants practice again on Sunday morning (10:00AM- noon) with Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players also addressing the media.

The team will practice in shells on Sunday and full pads on Monday.