After a 15-year hiatus, BBI Online Live makes its triumphant return! Hosts John McDevitt and Eric Kennedy briefly discuss the history of the podcast before diving into a detailed discussion of the New York Giants on Hard Knocks. John and Eric also talk about the path the team took in 2022 and 2023 and how that affected the decision-making during the 2024 offseason. They also review the situations with quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.