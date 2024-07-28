JULY 28, 2024 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their fourth summer training camp practice of the year on Sunday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

INJURY REPORT – THEO JOHNSON COMES OFF OF PUP…

The following players remain on injury lists:

Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: RT Evan Neal (ankle) and CB Aaron Robinson (knee)

(ankle) and CB (knee) Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (groin) and S Jalen Mills (calf)

TE Theo Johnson (hip flexor) was activated off of the PUP List and he practiced.

When asked about Neal, Head Coach Brian Daboll responded, “Making progress. Still not there… Take it day by day.”

S Tyler Nubin (calf) did not practice. OC John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) was limited to individual drills.

“We’ll keep (Nubin out) again today,” said Daboll. He’s really close. But we’ll keep him doing the same stuff he did last week.”

“(Schmitz) had a little shoulder,” said Daboll. “He’ll do individual today. He’ll be okay but monitor him.”

GIANTS CUT QB NATHAN ROURKE, SIGN CB BREON BORDERS…

The Giants have waived QB Nathan Rourke. The Giants claimed Rourke off of waivers from the New England Patriots in May.

The Giants also signed CB Breon Borders. The 29-year old, 6’0”, 189-pound Borders was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Oakland Raiders after the 2017 NFL Draft. Borders has spent time with the Raiders (2017), Buffalo Bills (2017–2018), Houston Texans (2018), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018–2019), Washington Redskins (2019), Pittsburgh Steelers (2020), Miami Dolphins (2020), Tennessee Titans (2020–2021), Arizona Cardinals (2021), Chicago Bears (2022), Atlanta Falcons (2023), and New England Patriots (2023). Borders has played in 32 regular-season games with six starts.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

The offense did not turn the ball over on Sunday, but it also did not reach the end zone.

It was a rough start for QB Daniel Jones who once again was misfiring on deep pass attempts. He was late on a deep crossing route to WR Jalin Hyatt that was almost picked off by S Dane Belton. He then underthrew WR Malik Nabers twice for what should have been touchdowns. Jones started off just 2-of-6.

QB Daniel Jones then improved, first connecting with WR Malik Nabers on a deep right sideline throw where Nabers made a superb diving catch. He then connected with WR Jalin Hyatt on a bomb down the left sideline against CB Andru Phillips.

On 4th-and-2 in the red zone, QB Daniel Jones threw to WR Malik Nabers for a first down, but OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux would have had a sack on the play.

QB Daniel Jones took about five deep shots in practice and finished 8-of-14.

With John Michael Schmitz out, Austin Schlottmann started at center. However, Jon Ruynan also received some time at center with Jake Kubas playing right guard with the first unit.

In his first practice at camp, TE Theo Johnson looked good right away with pass over the middle for a big gain on a pass from QB Drew Lock.

QB Drew Lock connected with WR Isaiah McKenzie deep over the middle and then threw to TE Tyree Jackson on a post route to the 5-yard line.

CB Darnay Holmes broke up a long pass to WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton.

CB Andru Phillips broke up a screen pass and came close to a pick-6. CB Tre Herndon also broke up pass.

ILB Darrian Beavers got into the backfield on what probably would have been a “sack.” Beavers also had good coverage on a seam route.

RB Tyrone Tracy flashed as a runner and receiver.

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches was very active against the run.

DL Ryder Anderson may have had a “sack” early in practice.

OLB Azeez Ojulari continues to have a strong early camp, regularly penetrating into the backfield.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

