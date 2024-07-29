JULY 29, 2024 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their fifth summer training camp practice of the year on Monday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“We will work on first and second down,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “We will work on some backed-up situations. There will be some 1-on-1s with the offensive line, defensive and then some other group receiver, DB (defensive back), linebacker stuff. It will be good to get out there with some pads on.”

INJURY REPORT…

The following players remain on injury lists:

Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: RT Evan Neal (ankle) and CB Aaron Robinson (knee)

(ankle) and CB (knee) Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (groin) and S Jalen Mills (calf)

DL Dexter Lawrence (illness), OLB Tomon Fox (hamstring), S Tyler Nubin (calf), and OC John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) did not practice.

TE Lawrence Cager (right leg?) left practice early and did not return. OLB Brian Burns (right foot or ankle?) left practice late and did not return. Both remained on the sidelines however.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Today was the team’s first padded practice and because of that, there was more of an emphasis on the running game.

There was some sloppiness on offense today with some bad snaps, false starts, and dropped passes.

In 1-on-1 pass rush drills, LG Aaron Stinnie won all three of his reps against three different players.

In the same 1-on-1 drills, OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux was the most consistent pass rusher against different offensive tackles.

OLB Azeez Ojulari and OT Josh Ezeudu each won a rep in their match-up.

DL Elijah Chatman won a couple of his rushes.

OT Joshua Miles also had a couple of impressive “wins” in these drills, including one against OLB Brian Burns.

In 1-on-1 drills, QB Daniel Jones connected with WR Isaiah Hodgins for a long touchdown. He also made a nice throw to WR Darius Slayton.

In these same 1-on-1 passing drills, running backs Tyrone Tracy and Dante Miller got behind linebackers with double moves.

QB Daniel Jones finished the day 7-of-11 in team drills. His best pass may have been a seam throw to TE Chris Manhertz just over the head of OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux. Head Coach Brian Daboll high-fived Jones after one throw to WR Malik Nabers over the middle.

WR Jalin Hyatt made a catch over the middle despite contact from S Dane Belton.

QB Drew Lock flashed in team drills, with several off-platform throws, including connections to TE Daniel Bellinger (sidearm throw) and WR Gunner Olszewski (shovel pass).

With John Michael Schmitz out again, Austin Schlottmann and Jimmy Morrissey both played with the first team at center.

RB Devin Singletary looked good with a cutback and juke move that caused defenders to miss him.

RB Tyrone Tracy looked sharp in blitz pick-ups and showed nice vision on a run.

RB Dante Miller hit the hole quickly for a big gain.

CB Andru Phillips made two plays into the backfield for losses.

CB David Long made a couple of pass breakups and one was tipped and intercepted by S Gervarrius Owens.

S Dane Belton flashed in coverage in both 1-on-1 and team drills.

ILB Darrian Beavers broke up a pass and ILB Dyontae Johnson flashed in run defense and with a “sack.”

LB/DB Isaiah Simmons received time with the first-team defense.

DL Jordon Riley made a nice play in run defense.

OLB Azeez Ojulari continues to have a strong camp, flashing pass-rushing skills again.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Monday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Tuesday morning (10:00AM-noon). Head Coach Brian Dabol and select players will also address the media.