JULY 30, 2024 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their sixth summer training camp practice of the year on Tuesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

GIANTS SIGN GREG VAN ROTEN, CUT AARON ROBINSON…

The New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent OG Greg Van Roten (Las Vegas Raiders). To make room for Van Roten, the team has waived/failed physical CB Aaron Robinson.

The 34-year old, 6’3”, 305-pound Van Roten was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Green Bay Packers after the 2012 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Packers (2012–2013), Seattle Seahawks (2014), Toronto Argonauts (2015–2016), Jacksonville Jaguars (2017), Carolina Panthers (2017–2019), New York Jets (2020–2022), Buffalo Bills (2022), and Raiders (2023). Overall, Van Roten has played in 110 regular-season NFL games with 71 starts. He started 17 games at right guard for the Raiders in 2023. He also has experience playing at left guard.

“Interior, so center either guard,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll of Van Roten. “He’s had experience with Carm (Offensive Line Coach Carmen Bricillo) last year. Veteran player. Can see him at play in any three spots that we need inside. Left guard, right guard, center. I haven’t seen him yet. He’s just getting here now. He’ll be out here at practice, just kind of observing for the first day… Glad we added him and throw him in the mix. Like what he did last year when he was with Carm. Tough, physical, good leadership. So, put him out there and let him get reps.”

Robinson was placed on the Active/Physically-Unable-to-Perform (PUP) List before training camp started with a serious knee injury that he suffered in October 2022. The first three seasons of Robinson’s pro career were a disaster. Drafted in the 3rd round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Giants, Robinson has only played in 11 games in three years. In his rookie season, he missed all of training camp, the preseason, and the first half of the regular season with a core muscle injury that required surgery. Robinson won a starting cornerback spot in 2022, but missed Weeks 2 and 3 with appendicitis, and then tore his ACL and MCL in Week 4, missing the rest of the season. Worse, he never returned in 2023, spending the entire season on the Physically-Unable-to-Perform (PUP) List.

INJURY REPORT…

The following players remain on injury lists:

Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: RT Evan Neal (ankle)

(ankle) Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (groin) and S Jalen Mills (calf)

TE Lawrence Cager (hamstring), RB Jashaun Corbin (unknown), S Tyler Nubin (calf), and OC John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) did not practice.

DL Dexter Lawrence (illness) was limited.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

This was the second time the Giants were in full pads, and the second straight day they were in full pads.

The offensive line is still unsettled. Late in practice, Jon Runyan was shifted from right guard to left guard, with Aaron Stinnie moving to right guard. This move may be in advance of newly-signed Greg Van Roten now contending with Stinnie for the starting right guard position. Aaron Schlottmann was the starting center with John Michael Schmitz still out. It is looking more likely that Jermaine Eluemunor has replaced Evan Neal at right tackle.

In 1-on-1 drills, QB Daniel Jones connected on a deep pass with WR Isaiah Hodgins as did QB Tommy DeVito with WR John Jiles.

LT Andrew Thomas dominated 1-on-1 pass rush drills. In the same drills, DL Jordan Phillips blew past OG Jon Runyan.

Also in 1-on-1 drills, tackles Jermaine Eluemunor and Josh Ezeudu performed well.

DL D.J. Davidson and Jordon Riley flashed power in these drills inside, and OLB Azeez Ojulari continues to flash outside in these 1-on-1 drills.

In 9-on-7 drills, the offense performed well with a number of big runs. TE Daniel Bellinger blocked well and caught a deep pass off of play-action.

In 11-on-11 team drills, the defense dominated with the offense really struggling. At one point, the offense only gained minimum yards on one play in eight consecutive snaps (the other plays were a sack, three incompletions, and three runs that went nowhere or lost yardage). At one point, Head Coach Brian Daboll could be heard screaming at the offense.

QB Daniel Jones finished team drills 5-of-14 with two other plays blown dead due to “sacks.” Jones’ accuracy was an issue throughout practice. Two of his incompletions were almost picked off (dropped interceptions by OLB Brian Burns and CB Nick McCloud).

Playing outside corner, Nick McCloud did a nice job of covering WR Malik Nabers on a slant pass and almost intercepted the throw. McCloud also made a really nice play breaking up a deep pass intended for WR Jalin Hyatt.

WR Malik Nabers did not appear to have a full workload today, including sitting out of 1-on-1 drills.

Inside linebackers Bobby Okereke and Dyontae Johnson were active in run defense, and Johnson may have also had a “sack.”

Also flashing on the pass rush in team drills were linebackers Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Matthew Adams. Adams also caused a fumble.

S Gervarrius Owens intercepted a pass from QB Drew Lock that he tipped to himself.

DL Elijah Chatman flashed in 1-on-1 drills and had a “sack” against OG Aaron Stinnie in team drills.

CB Andru Phillips had an interception in 1-on-1 drills and a pass break-up against WR Wan’Dale Robinson in team drills.

CB Tre Hawkins broke up two passes, and CB Cor’Dale Flott broke up a pass from QB Daniel Jones to WR Malik Nabers.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Tuesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The players are off on Wednesday and there is no media availability to the team on that day. The Giants practice again on Thursday (10:00AM-noon). The team’s coordinators and select players will also be available to the media.