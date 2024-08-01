AUGUST 1, 2024 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their seventh summer training camp practice of the year on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

GIANTS CLAIM CORNERBACK OFF OF WAIVERS…

The New York Giants have claimed CB Mario Goodrich off of waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles. The 24-year old, 6’0”, 186-pound Goodrich was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Eagles after the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent most of his first two NFL seasons on the Practice Squad of the Eagles. He did play in four games with one start in 2023.

To make room for Goodrich, the Giants terminated the contract of CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, who had been on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List since training camp started with a groin injury. The Giants signed Thomas-Oliver to the Practice Squad in late October 2023 and he spent the remainder of the season there.

INJURY REPORT…

The following players remain on injury lists:

Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: RT Evan Neal (ankle)

(ankle) Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: S Jalen Mills (calf)

TE Lawrence Cager (hamstring), OC John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), and ILB Carter Coughlin (lower body soreness) did not practice.

DL Dexter Lawrence (illness) was limited. S Tyler Nubin (calf) returned to practice.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

The Giants practiced in shells.

First-team offensive line was LT Andrew Thomas,LG Jon Runyan, OC Greg Van Roten, RG Aaron Stinnie, and RT Jermaine Eluemunor.

With Van Roten still being brought up to speed, Austin Schlottmann also received first-team reps at center.

Josh Ezeudu received his first reps at left guard with the second unit after previously practicing at tackle.

With the emphasis being 2nd- and 3rd-and-long situations, the defense played a lot of “dime” coverage with Andru Phillips the nickel back and Nick McCloud playing linebacker next to Bobby Okereke.

QB Daniel Jones had a nice bounce-back practice after Tuesday’s dismal performance. Jones finished 11-of-15 in team drills, including long touchdowns to receivers Malik Nabers and Jalin Hyatt . He also threw one interception on a pass intended for TE Daniel Bellinger that was tipped by ILB Bobby Okereke and picked off by ILB Dyontae Johnson.

On the long touchdowns, WR Malik Nabers burned CB Cor’Dale Flott on an out-and-up; WR Jalin Haytt got behind S Dane Belton.

One of the plays that picked up good yardage was a bubble screen from QB Daniel Jones to WR Wan’Dale Robinson. WR Malik Nabers made a good block on the play.

ILB Bobby Okereke broke up two passes from QB Daniel Jones, including the aforementioned one that was intercepted.

ILB Dyontae Johnson, who received first-team reps, not only intercepted a pass, but he had two “sacks,” including a strip-sack.

QB Daniel Jones started off 4-of-4 in team drills, including screen and seam passes to TE Theo Johnson for good yardage.

LB/DB Isaiah Simmons deflected passes from quarterbacks Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito that were both intercepted by S/CB Alex Johnson.

RB Tyrone Tracy received reps with both the first- and second-teams. He made a nice blitz pick-up on one play and ran for good yardage on a run to the left. He also caught a pass from QB Daniel Jones.

RB Dante Miller received some first-team reps, but also dropped two passes.

WR Isaiah McKenzie saw action with the first unit and had a catch. He also had three receptions from QB Drew Lock.

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux beat LT Andrew Thomas twice for at least one “sack” and possibly two.

CB Tre Herndon made a tackle for a loss on a screen play.

S Tyler Nubin received reps with the second team.

TE Jack Stoll made a nice over-the-shoulder catch from QB Drew Lock on a flag route.

QB Drew Lock found RB Eric Gray for a good gain on a wheel route. Gray had a good day with a nice run to the outside, a diving catch, and a touchdown on a goal-line carry at the end of practice.

Returning kickoffs were wide receiver Gunner Olszewski and Isaiah McKenzie (first unit), running backs Tyron Tracy and Dante Miller (second unit), and RB Jacob Saylors and WR Ayier Asante (third unit).

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Friday morning (10:00AM-noon). Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.