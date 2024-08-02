AUGUST 2, 2024 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their eighth summer training camp practice of the year on Friday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

INJURY REPORT…

The following players remain on injury lists:

Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: RT Evan Neal (ankle)

(ankle) Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: S Jalen Mills (calf)

TE Lawrence Cager (hamstring), OC John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), and RB Jashaun Corbin (unknown) did not practice.

WR Darius Slayton (soreness) was limited to individual drills.

Players who left practice early included OT/OG Josh Ezeudu (unknown leg injury), TE Jack Stoll (knee), DL D.J. Davidson (unknown), WR Isaiah McKenzie (hip or back?), and WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (unknown).

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

The Giants practiced in full pads. There was a heavy emphasis on the running game and the red zone.

The first-team offensive line for the second day in a row was LT Andrew Thomas, LG Jon Runyan, OC Greg Van Roten, RG Aaaron Stinnie, and RT Jermaine Eluemunor.

Before he left practice with an injury, Josh Ezeudu received some first-team reps at left guard and second-team reps at tackle.

Austin Schlottmann and Jimmy Morrissey also worked in at center.

Starting at the skill positions were RB Devin Singletary, WR Malik Nabers, WR Wan’Dale Robinson, WR Jalin Hyatt, and TE Daniel Bellinger.

In 1-on-1 drills, QB Drew Lock threw a nice deep pass to WR Wan’Dale Robinson for a touchdown against CB Tre Herndon.

In the same drills, QB Daniel Jones completed two sideline passes to WR Jalin Hyatt against CB Darnay Holmes despite tight coverage.

Starting off in 1-on-1 drills but continuing throughout practice, WR Malik Nabers had a strong day. He had a number of catches against different cornerbacks, including a touchdown against CB Deonte Banks in 1-on1 drills. He later spun away from S Dane Belton after a catch in the red zone for what might have been a touchdown. Nabers made a number of difficult sideline catches look easy.

CB Deonte Banks also had a good practice, causing a number of incompletions.

In 1-on-1 pass-rush drills, RT Jermaine Eluemunor had two solid reps against OLB Brian Burns. But Burns later beat Eluemunor badly in 11-on-11 drills with an inside spin move and “sack,” which would have wiped out a nifty touchdown reception by WR Jalin Hyatt. Burns had a strong day, with at least a couple of “sacks.”

In 1-on-1 drills, OG Jon Runyan had problems with the power of DT Dexter Lawrence.

OG Jake Kubas stonewalled Rakeem Nunez-Roches on one 1-on-1 attempt. Nunez-Roches pancaked OC Greg Van Roten in same drills.

In 2-on-2 pass-rush drills, OT Joshua Miles and OG Marcus McKethan did a good job picking up a stunt by OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux and DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

In 2-on-2 drills, LT Andrew Thomas and LG Jon Runyan handled DL Dexter Lawrence and OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux on one rep.

CB Cor’Dale Flott made some plays, including tight coverage on WR Isaiah Hodgins in 1-on-1 drills and breaking up a pass to WR Malik Nabers in team drills.

CB Andru Phillips broke up a pass from QB Daniel Jones to WR Malik Nabers in team drills. He also broke up a couple of passes in 1-on-1 drills.

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux would have had a “sack” on a play-action red-zone play where he didn’t fall for the fake and got to QB Daniel Jones untouched.

OLB Azeez Ojulari had another “sack.”

On a 4th-and-long play, QB Daniel Jones long throw to WR Malik Nabers was intercepted over the middle by S Jason Pinnock (Jones probably would have been sacked on this play by OLB Brian Burns and DL Ryder Anderson).

WR Wan’Dale Robinson had an active day catching passes over the middle.

DL Elijah Chatman received reps with the first team and had a “sack” of QB Daniel Jones.

QB Daniel Jones finished team drills 9-of-16 with one touchdown and one interception. He was clearly “sacked” on a few plays.

WR Allen Robinson did score in 11-on-11 drills on a red zone touchdown throw.

RB Tyrone Tracy received a heavy workload and flashed. He scored on a short run, but fumbled on another play.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

Head Coach Brian Daboll addressed the media on Friday.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

The following players addressed the media:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants players are off on Saturday and there is no media access to the team. The Giants practice again on Sunday morning (10:00AM-noon). Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.