Hosts John McDevitt and Eric Kennedy break down the 5-episode series of Hard Knocks that covered the New York Giants offseason. They exchange views on what the primary takeaways about how the team is run, free agency, and the draft. Detailed discussions included the status of quarterback Daniel Jones, the departure of Saquon Barkley, and the role of ownership.

Search for:

Corner Forum Highlights

Content Sections Content Sections Select Category Articles (1,420) Features (120) Game Previews and Reviews (1,144) Media (33) New York Giants History (24) News and Notes (4,224) Roster Breakdown (186) The Draft (284) The Salary Cap (18) Training Camp (420) Website Business (10)