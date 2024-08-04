AUGUST 4, 2024 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their ninth summer training camp practice of the year on Sunday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants will hold joint practices with the Detroit Lions on Monday and Tuesday at the Giants’ team facility.

“We went pretty hard two days ago, so we’ll have a ramp up period again today,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “We’ll do some situational football and then once Detroit comes in, similar to last year.”

INJURY REPORT…

The following players remain on injury lists:

Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: RT Evan Neal (ankle)

(ankle) Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: S Jalen Mills (calf)

OC John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), TE Jack Stoll (concussion), TE Lawrence Cager (hamstring), and WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (hyperextended knee) did not practice.

The reporters pressed Head Coach Daboll on Neal still being out, but Daboll would not provide any specifics. “Look, he’s working hard,” said Daboll. “He’s trying to do everything he can do to get better. He’s just not ready to go yet. When he is, he’ll be ready. I’m not going to get into all the particulars. He’s rehabbing. When he’s ready, he’ll be ready.

“He won’t be ready to go, I would say, against these (Detroit) Lions (on Monday and Tuesday). We’ll take it, however his rehab process goes, which I can’t tell you how that’s going to go. He’s making progress. I think he’s doing a little bit more each day. They’re backing off on him some days. And when he’s ready, he’ll be ready.”

When asked about Schmitz, Daboll responded, “Rehabbing. It’s getting better, just not ready to go… I don’t think it’s anything long term. When he’s ready we’ll put him back out there.”

OT/OG Josh Ezeudu (dehydration) and WR Isaiah McKenzie (hip or back?) returned to practice.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

The Giants were in shells and after a few minutes of team drills, the bulk of practice was spent on walk-throughs in preparation for the joint practices against the Detroit Lions on Monday and Tuesday.

The starting offensive line remained LT Andrew Thomas, LG Jon Runyon, OC Greg Van Roten, RG Aaron Stinnie, and RT Jermaine Eluemunor.

At one point, the second-team offensive line consisted of LT Josh Ezeudu, LG Jake Kubas, OC Austin Schlottmann, RG Jalen Mayfield, and RT Joshua Miles.

Starting on the defensive line alongside Dexter Lawrence was Ryder Anderson.

The starting corners were Deonte Banks, Cor’Dale Flott, and Andru Phillips (nickel) with Jason Pinnock and Dane Belton at safety.

Isaiah Simmons started at inside linebacker alongside Bobby Okereke.

In 11-on-11 team drills, QB Daniel Jones started off 5-of-5 to four different receivers with two catches by WR Malik Nabers. However, his sixth throw went off the hands of TE Daniel Bellinger. S Jason Pinnock intercepted the deflected pass and returned it for a long touchdown.

QB Daniel Jones later connected with WR Wan’Dale Robinson for a long touchdown on a busted coverage. However, OLB Brian Burns may have “sacked” Jones on this play (the ball was snapped early and some of the offensive linemen were still in their stances).

QB Daniel Jones finished 9-of-11, but at least two of those completions would have resulted in “sacks.”

OLB Brian Burns had a very strong practice, with at least a couple of “sacks,” including one against LT Andrew Thomas.

QB Drew Lock found WR Allen Robinson for a decent gain along the right sideline. Lock later connected with WR Isaiah McKenzie over the middle on a slant for a long catch-and-run touchdown against Tre Herndon, who was playing slot corner.

CB Cor’Dale Flott broke up a pass over the middle intended for WR Jalin Hyatt. QB Daniel Jones then connected with Hyatt over the middle against CB Deonte Banks.

WR Dennis Houston made a nice leaping catch down the middle of the field on a throw from QB Tommy DeVito.

DL Timmy Horne had a pressure in the team period.

DL Elijah Chatman, who continues to receive first-team reps, flashed again on the pass rush and would have had another “sack.”

Also supplying pressure were DL Ryder Anderson and OLB Ovie Oghoufo on different plays.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Sunday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants will hold joint practices with the Detroit Lions at the Giants’ team facility on Monday and Tuesday. Practice on Monday runs from 10:00AM to 12:15PM. Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also be available to the media.