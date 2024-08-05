AUGUST 5, 2024 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their tenth summer training camp practice of the year on Monday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This was the first of two joint practices with the Detroit Lions.

“Look forward to these next two days against the Lions,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “Good football team. So, we’re excited to get going here.”

INJURY REPORT…

The following players remain on injury lists:

Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: RT Evan Neal (ankle)

(ankle) Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: S Jalen Mills (calf)

OC John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), TE Jack Stoll (concussion), TE Lawrence Cager (hamstring), S Elijah Riley (concussion), and OLB Tomon Fox (hamstring) did not practice.

DL D.J. Davidison (lower leg) and WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (hyperextended knee) were limited.

TE Chris Manhertz (unknown) left practice early.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Teams were in full pads.

Former Giants in attendance included Tom Coughlin, Michael Strahan, Chris Canty, Victor Cruz, and Shaun O’Hara.

The Giants and Lions spent about 30 minutes on individual drills, followed by 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

Because the Lions’ offense matched up against the Giants’ defense at the same time as the Giants’ offense was matched up against the Lions’ defense, it was difficult to see everything that was occurring on the field.

This was an intense and fun practice. Tempers flared from the start and continued throughout practice with countless altercations. More than one reporter felt the Lions were trying to intimidate the Giants and the Giants were having none of it. CB Andru Phillips, who matched up physically with WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, appeared in a few of these altercations.

RB Eric Gray took a big shot that knocked him off his feet and dislodged his helmet. Several reporters felt it was a dirty play.

In 1-on-1 pass rush drills, DL Ryder Anderson was easily handled on one rush. OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux was also kept at bay on two rushes. DL Dexter Lawrence bull-rushed the Lions’ starting center Frank Ragnow back into the pocket. DL Jordon Riley also won one of his match-ups.

also won one of his match-ups. In 7-on-7 drills, there was a blown coverage in the Giants’ secondary that caused an easy long touchdown from QB Jared Goff to WR Daurice Fountain. Later, OLB Bobby Okereke intercepted Goff over the middle and would have had a nice return on the play.

In 7-on-7 drills, QB Daniel Jones connected on a long pass down the right sideline to WR Jalin Hyatt inside the 5-yard line. Jones also threw a long touchdown to WR Darius Slayton and connected with WR Malik Nabers a number of times for good yardage. Jones was 7-of-8 in these drills.

In 11-on-11 team drills, RB Devin Singletary showed good patience on a well-blocked inside run that picked up good yardage. RB Tyrone Tracy also received reps with the first unit.

QB Daniel Jones started the 11-on-11 drills going 2-of-4 with one pass luckily dropped by CB Carlton Davis intended for WR Jalin Hyatt that might have resulted in a pick-6.

In team drills, the first-team offensive line of the Giants performed well and WR Malik Nabers had no issues getting open. QB Daniel Jones spread the ball around to multiple receivers. He finished these drills 12-of-17.

QB Daniel Jones completed a deep pass to WR Malik Nabers, who made a leaping catch falling backwards. Nabers stared down the Lions’ sideline after the catch. The referee ruled Nabers out-of-bounds, but video shows that Nabers did get both feet down. Jones completed passes to Nabers throughout practice, with Nabers catching all eight of his targets.

OLB Brian Burns presented problems for Detroit’s offensive line as a run defender and pass rusher. He was regularly spotted in the backfield.

CB Cor’Dale Flott gave up a long completion to WR Jameson William. Flott did have a nice break-up in 11-on-11 drills.

In red-zone drills, a pass to WR Malik Nabers got the Giants to the 1-yard line but settled for a field goal. The Lions responded with a quick touchdown throw from QB Jared Goff to WR Jameson Williams due to a blown coverage. On the next series, LB/DB Isaiah Simmons broke up a slant intended for WR Amon-Ra St. Brown at the goal line. Simmons had a strong day in coverage.

DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches forced a throw-away in the red-zone with a good pass rush.

In red-zone drills, RB Dante Miller showed off his speed on a draw for a touchdown. QB Tommy DeVito also threw a fade pass to WR John Jiles for a score.

WR Dennis Houston continues to flash by making tough catches.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Monday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants will hold a second joint practice with the Detroit Lions at the Giants’ team facility on Tuesday (10:00AM-12:15PM). Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also be available to the media.