AUGUST 6, 2024 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their eleventh summer training camp practice of the year on Tuesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This was the second of two joint practices with the Detroit Lions.

“(Yesterday) was very productive,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll. “It was competitive on both sides. (We) talked about cleaning a few things up that led to some of (the fights). We’ll try to do a better job today, but both sides were competitive, got a lot out of it. Hopefully get another good day.”

ROSTER MOVES AND TRANSACTIONS…

The New York Giants have claimed CB Christian Holmes off of waivers from the Washington Commanders. To make room for Holmes, the Giants waived/injured RB Jashaun Corbin. The 26-year old, 6’1”, 205-pound Holmes was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Commanders. In his two years with Washington, Holmes has played in 30 regular-season games with two starts, accruing 20 tackles, one pass defense, and two fumble recoveries. Most of his playing time has come on special teams.

The Giants signed Corbin as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie season on the team’s Practice Squad. The Giants waived Corbin in late August 2023 and he was then signed to the Practice Squad of the Carolina Panthers. The Giants signed him to their 53-man roster from the Carolina Practice Squad in October 2023. Corbin ended up playing in six games, carrying the ball once and catching it three times for minimal yardage.

And although the Giants apparently had no interest in re-signing him, unrestricted free agent RB Matt Breida has signed with the San Francisco 49ers. The Giants signed Breida as an unrestricted free agent from the Buffalo Bills in March 2022. For the past two seasons, Breida served as the team’s primary back-up behind Saquon Barkley. In both seasons, he played in all 17 games, with one start in 2022 and four starts in 2023. However, Breida’s rushing yards dropped from 220 yards on 54 carries (4.1 yards per carry) to 151 yards on 55 carries (2.7 yards per carry) with one rushing touchdown each season. Breida also caught a total of 37 passes for 206 yards as a Giant.

INJURY REPORT…

The following players remain on injury lists:

Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: RT Evan Neal (ankle)

(ankle) Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: S Jalen Mills (calf)

OC John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), WR Dennis Houston (hand), TE Jack Stoll (concussion), TE Lawrence Cager (hamstring), S Elijah Riley (concussion), and OLB Tomon Fox (hamstring) did not practice. CB Christian Holmes, who was claimed off of waivers yesterday, also did not practice. Head Coach Brian Daboll suggested that Holmes may be dealing with an injury.

OLB Boogie Basham (overheated) was carted off of the field.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

This was the last practice open to the public.

Teams were in full pads once again.

After Monday’s fight-filled practice, things started off quiet until a big fight in the middle of practice involving WR Malik Nabers. After that, the rest of practice was fight-filled with coaches calling an end to it 15 minutes early.

In 1-on-1 pass rush drills, LT Andrew Thomas had no issues hold Detroit rushers at bay. RT Jermaine Eluemunor and DL Aidan Hutchinson each won match-ups against each other. OC Greg Van Roten won a couple of reps. OG Jon Runyan did well. Hutchinson beat OT Joshua Miles.

On the defensive side, in 1-on-1 pass rush drills, OLB Brian Burns stood out. DL Dexter Lawrence and OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux also flashed.

In 7-on-7 drills, S Dane Belton broke up a pass over the middle. Also flashing in coverage during these drills were corners Darnay Holmes (PBU), Deonte Banks, Cor’Dale Flott, and Nick McCloud, all causing incompletions.

On offense, QB Daniel Jones was 8-of-8 in 7-on-7 drills with three receptions each for receivers Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson. Nabers caught a touchdown in these drills.

In 11-on-11 team drills, OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux may have had a “sack.” Thibodeaux (and OLB Brian Burns) got to QB Jared Goff on another goal-line play where there was good coverage. Thibodeaux did jump offsides on another play.

OLB Brian Burns, who had a very strong practice despite tweaking his ankle early, got to Jared Goff at least two times.

Nick McCloud received first-team reps in place of Cor’Dale Flott at outside corner. McCloud broke up a pass intended for WR Jameson Williams.

LB/DB Isaiah Simmons shot the gap and got to the running back in the backfield. Simmons also “sacked” QB Jared Goff.

CB Deonte Banks knocked a pass away in team drills intended for a tight end.

The Giants’ offensive line started off rough in 11-on-11 team drills, giving up two sacks and two tackles for losses. But then they settled down and played well for the rest of practice.

WR Malik Nabers dominated, catching all of his targets except one.

RB Dante Miller flashed his speed on a big run around left end.

In 11-on-11, QB Daniel Jones threw a nice pass to WR Malik Nabers for a 25-yard touchdown down the left side.

On a busted coverage, Lions’ RB David Montgomery was left alone down the field for a touchdown.

On one play, the Detroit quarterback was swarmed by edge rushers Azeez Ojulari and Ovie Oghoufo, as well as DL Elijah Chatman.

Aside from the two previously mentioned scores to WR Malik Nabers, QB Daniel Jones threw a touchdown to WR Jalin Hyatt on a contested catch. Jones finished 7-of-10 in team drills.

QB Drew Lock threw touchdowns to WR Gunner Olszewski (short RPO slant pass with a long run after the catch) and WR Allen Robinson.

QB Tommy DeVito connected with TE Tyree Jackson for a score.

ILB Matthew Adams flashed with a physical run stuff.

WR Gunner Olszewski had a big kick return near the end of practice.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Tuesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the Giants on Wednesday. The team plays against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium.