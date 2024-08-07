Preview: New York Giants at Detroit Lions, August 8, 2024

THE STORYLINE:

And so it begins. The New York Giants once again find themselves at a crossroads. After a 2022 playoff season that exceeded all expectations and earned the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll regime universal plaudits, it all came crashing to the ground in 2023 with a 6-11 record with a 2-8 start in the first 10 games. So the question everyone is asking is whether the arrow is pointed up or down on the franchise entering its 100th season.

The offseason was interesting on multiple fronts. The defensive coordinator, special teams coordinator, running backs coach, tight ends coach, offensive line coach, and outside linebackers coach were replaced. Mike Kafka (assistant head coach), Shea Tierney (offensive passing game coordinator), and Jerome Henderson (defensive passing game coordinator) were given promotions. The strength and conditioning staff was revamped. The Giants let the face of the franchise – Saquon Barkley – walk in free agency, and he joined the hated Eagles. This was part of a larger effort to shift financial resources to offensive line. In a blockbuster move, the Giants acquired Brian Burns by trade, but this also led to safety Xavier McKinney leaving for the Packers. The team tried to trade up in the draft to select a new quarterback, but failed. Instead, they gave Daniel Jones a new weapon in Malik Nabers. Much of this was all captured in behind-the-scenes footage from the Giants’ debut on Hard Knocks. Whew.

Fans will recall there was much hype surrounding the team in training camp last year, but that all fizzled after the 40-0 drubbing by the Cowboys on opening night. Many are now gun-shy about raised expectations. That said, there are now a slew of “star” players with Pro Bowl ability on this roster, including Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Bobby Okereke, Deonte Banks, Andrew Thomas, and Malik Nabers. This is also a very young team with a number of other players who could experience breakout seasons, especially at wide receiver. The offensive line appears more settled and professional with four experienced veterans added to the mix who are currently all starting.

As for the preseason game against the Lions, this will most likely be a glorified scrimmage for second, third, and fourth teamers. The Giants and Lions got a ton of quality work done on Monday and Tuesday in two very physical practices. Neither coach is likely to want to risk front-line players in a less-controlled environment. In a nutshell, don’t read too much into this particular contest. This more about fighting for reserve roster spots.

THE INJURY REPORT:

Easily the two most frustrating injuries are on the offensive line where Evan Neal has yet to practice (still on the PUP) and John Michael Schmitz has missed almost all of camp. The latter is the most troubling at this point as it prevents Greg Van Roten from truly competing at his more natural spot, right guard, which is currently manned by Aaron Stinnie. Schmitz needs to back soon as the regular season is fast approaching.

Less obvious is that veteran safety Jalen Mills (also on the PUP) has missed all of camp. Others missing valuable time that is hurting their cause include WR Dennis Houston (who has flashed), TE Lawrence Cager (who was off to fast start), TE Jack Stoll, OLB Tomon Fox, and S Elijah Riley.

NEW YORK GIANTS ON OFFENSE:

I’m warning you now, the reserve offensive line is likely to look like a mess on Thursday. This is what happens when two players you anticipated being starters or competing for starting spots are out (Schmitz and Neal). That has a domino effect as your second-team OL now has third teamers on it who won’t even be on the final 53-man roster. That being said, look at individual performances, including Joshua Ezeudu at tackle, Jake Kubas at guard, and Austin Schlottmann at center. Ezeudu is someone in particular to watch as right now he is the front runner for swing tackle. Possibly flying under the radar are guys such guard Jalen Mayfield and tackle Yodny Cajuste.

The running back competition will garner much attention. The veteran Devin Singletary is the entrenched starter, but rookies Tyrone Tracy and Dante Miller have impressed with their speed. Tracy has had two fumbles in camp however. Eric Gray needs a strong preseason.

The top four at wide receiver are locked in and probably won’t play – Malik Nabers, Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, and Darius Slayton. That leaves two or three spots for Isaiah Hodgins, Isaiah McKenzie, Allen Robinson, Miles Boykin, Gunner Olszewski, Dennis Houston, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Ayir Asante, and John Jiles. Boykin, McKenzie, and Olszewski bring special teams value to the table, with the latter two probably fighting for one roster spot.

Tight end depth for a preseason game is not ideal with two of the team’s six tight ends out due to injury. Still, much attention will be focused on Theo Johnson.

Which brings us to quarterback. There was no open competition for the starting spot this summer. The job belongs to Daniel Jones, who seems to have gotten stronger as camp has progressed despite coming off a serious knee injury that many believed would limit him all summer. So the big question here is does Tommy DeVito show enough to either press Drew Lock for the primary back-up spot (unlikely) or cause the Giants to carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster (more likely). It is not out of the realm of possibility that DeVito is the only returning quarterback in 2025.

NEW YORK GIANTS ON DEFENSE:

There is always a learning curve when you change coordinators and we’re seeing that this summer on defense. There were a number of busted coverages against the Lions on Monday and Tuesday as the team shifts from a man-heavy to zone-heavy system. Fans will freak out, but that was to be expected, and will likely continue throughout the first half of the regular season.

Some unexpected names have been receiving first- and second-team reps this summer on the defensive line, including Ryder Anderson (practice squad player) and Elijah Chatman (a mini-camp tryout player). These two are fighting with Rakeem Nunez-Roches for playing time next to Dexter Lawrence. Veteran Jordan Phillips is also in that mix. Behind Dexter are big run stuffers Jordon Riley, D.J. Davidson, and Timmy Horne. Interestingly, Bowen seems very high on this group.

“That D-line competition is as strong as any competition on our team right now,” said Bowen last week. “I feel like we’ve got really good depth. And right now, as it stands, there’s going to be some good football players that don’t make this team in that room, and they’re battling. So, it’ll be interesting to see how that shakes out.”

The headliners at edge are obviously Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. They likely won’t play on Thursday and the dropoff will be noticeable unless Azeez Ojulari makes a statement. Depth here isn’t good with Boogie Basham, Benton Whitley, and Ovie Oghoufo fighting for possibly one roster spot (Giants may keep an eye on the waiver wire here too). Tomon Fox isn’t helping his cause by being out.

Inside, one of the more interesting developments of the summer has been the emergence of practice squad player Dyontae Johnson. He’s received first-team reps and has impressed Bobby Okereke, who likely won’t play either. Is he pressing Micah McFadden for the starting job? Isaiah Simmons isn’t really a true linebacker or defensive back so numbers wise, he could fit in here or in the secondary. He’s having a very strong camp too, better than probably expected. Special teamers Matthew Adams and Carter Coughlin are probably in direct competition with each other. Darrian Beavers and Darius Muasau need to make a statement if they are going to make the 53-man roster.

Other than quarterback, perhaps the biggest personnel question mark on this team right now is outside corner opposite of Deonte Banks. We know from Hard Knocks that the Giants know they have a problem here. First up has been Cor’Dale Flott, who has been up and down. It appears that he is now being pressed by Nick McCloud. Is either the answer? Expect the team to continue to scan the waiver wire and free agent market. The team is trying, they have signed two veterans (David Long and Tre Herndon) and claimed two from NFC East rivals (Mario Goodrich and Christian Holmes). They also recently signed Breon Borders. I would not completely discount Tre Hawkins and Darnay Holmes, both of whom have primarily been receiving second-team reps outside. Andru Phillips appears to be winning the nickel corner spot.

The Giants are going to be very young and inexperienced at safety, but they appear to have enough talent in the pipeline. Jason Pinnock seems to have adapted well to the new split safety system. Dane Belton appears to have impressed the coaches with his play-making ability. Both have been important developments as Tyler Nubin missed a lot of early camp time with an injury. Elijah Riley was pressing for a 53-man roster spot, but he’s in the concussion protocol and probably won’t play. Gervarrius Owens made some noise earlier in camp, as did rookie Alex Johnson.

NEW YORK GIANTS ON SPECIAL TEAMS:

Fans always overreact to preseason special teams play. It’s impossible to replicate full-speed punt and kickoff returns in practice. The Giants new special teams coaches will be trying different players to see who stands out and who can’t hack it. Expect mistakes and breakdowns. Many of these guys making mistakes won’t be on the final 53-man roster. Contributing to the chaos will be the new kickoff return rule.

It does appear the Giants have realized that having dedicated returns is a good thing this year. I suspect Gunner Olszewski and Isaiah McKenzie may be competing directly against each other. This is probably an important opportunity for Tyrone Tracy, Ayir Asante, and possibly Dante Miller (although Miller didn’t appear on the team’s depth chart as a returner this week).

THE FINAL WORD:

Again, it will probably fall on deaf ears, but don’t make too much of this game. The individual performances are more important. The real work was done on Monday and Tuesday in the tough, physical scrimmages. This is more about figuring out the bottom half of the 53-man roster.