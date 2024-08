Hosts John McDevitt and Eric Kennedy release THREE news shows, including a brief overview of the new channel, a discussion on training camp developments, and a review of the joint practices with the Detroit Lions and the upcoming preseason game. (PLEASE NOTE: This is a NEW YouTube channel, so please subscribe to the NEW channel).

