Game Review: New York Giants 14 – Detroit Lions 3

QUARTERBACK

-Drew Lock got the start as Daniel Jones and most of the starters did not play on the wet surface. He left the game a bit early after suffering a minor midsection/core injury. He passed for just 17 yards on 4/10 passing with an interception, giving him an 8.3 passer rating on the night. Lock looked rusty and uncomfortable in his first action with his new club. The timing was off, and he was often bailing on plays where he should have stepped up in the pocket. There were a few throws he never pulled the quick trigger on. That is often the result of a player not reacting yet – but still trying to think and process. His average time to throw was a whopping 3.63 seconds (you want to be under 2.5 there).

-Tommy DeVito, who Brian Daboll continues to gush about, played at a noticeably higher level. He, too, held on the ball a bit too long at times (2.91 average time to throw) but was more successful when it came to completing passes and pushing the ball downfield. He went 8/15 for 92 yards. Contracts aside, DeVito looks just as capable when it comes to pure arm talent, and he has more athletic ability to evade pressure. He has a year-plus head start on working in this system, but it is worth noting the gap between he and Lock is not as big as some may believe and it could force NYG into keeping a third QB on the roster.

RUNNING BACK

-We saw three running backs Thursday night. The “starter” if you will was rookie Tyrone Tracy, Jr. To remind you, this is what I said about him in my Pre-Draft preview last April:

“Tracy is one of the more interesting prospects in the entire draft. He runs like he doesn’t always know what he’s doing but that is part of the intrigue. What happens to him if it does click? He is already productive, and he is already a top-shelf pass catcher the position. He already adds return value. Something about him simply makes sense for a chance on day three because Singletary could easily be elsewhere before the end of 2024, let alone pre-2025. And I view that as the season this team can be ready to compete”

Tracy Jr. flashed the talent and style of running that has the NYG brass very excited about him. He ran for 26 yards on 5 carries (5.2 average). He broke four tackles and gained 4.6 yards after contact per rush. Last season at Purdue, his first as a running back, Tracy Jr. finished with an average of 4.44 yards after contact per rush. That was the most among all running backs drafted this past spring. All of these runs were between the tackles and the physicality behind them stood out.

-Eric Gray had the play of the night. A 48-yard touchdown where he got downhill in a hurry, put a move on a safety that could be found on the football version of an “And 1” tape because of the fact he fell as if he slipped on ice, and then ran away from pursuing defenders all the way to the end zone. If you forgot about Gray, shame on you. This kid is 1,000+ yard caliber rusher in the right situation. He scored a second touchdown near the goal line where he powered his way into the end zone.

-Dante Miller led the group with 26 snaps and 14 touches. He rushed for 63 yards and added another 7 through the air. Miller’s elite speed has been discussed multiple times and while I am concerned by the size shortcoming, his approach to running between the tackles caught my attention. He was tough to get the ground and rarely hit the ground after initial contact. He played hungry. Hungry and explosive is always a good combination.

WIDE RECEIVER

-With only 12 passes completed, 9 of which went to tight ends and backs, it was a quiet night for the position group. Jalin Hyatt, Allen Robinson, and Bryce Ford-Wheaton caught the three remaining passes for a combined 15 yards. Nothing among them stood out.

-It is worth recognizing Miles Boykin and Isaiah Hodgins, two guys who are roster hopefuls, stood out in ways beyond catching passes. Hodgins made arguably the block of the night on Eric Gray’s second touchdown and Boykin, widely considered one of the best special team defenders in the league, looks like the ideal kind of weapon to have with this new kickoff rule. Big, physical, and fast.

-Malik Nabers has been over 50% of the chatter coming from the NYG beats through camp so far. While he did not catch a pass (or even have a ball thrown to him) – we did see 8 routes run. The broadcast made a big deal of Lock not throwing him the ball on an opportunity up the right sideline against a cover-2 look. I doubt Nabers was the initial read on that play but even if he was – that would have been a very high-level throw with very little margin for error. Nabers had a safety bearing down on him and it would have likely ended with a big hit had he come down with a pass. Let’s consider it a good thing on a wet night that ball wasn’t thrown. If anything, the first play of the game Nabers ran an explosive route that would have been a clean look on a go route for him. That would have been fun to watch.

TIGHT END

-This was a position group that stood out positively in multiple ways. Tyree Jackson, who led all offensive players in snaps outside of DeVito was one of the surprises of the game. He caught 2 passes for 34 yards. One went for 18, the other one went for 16; both resulted in a first down. He got to the ball away from his body and was fast to turn up-field. The former college quarterback is massive and has some interesting athletic ability. It did not work in Buffalo or Philadelphia, but we could see him evolve into a Logan Thomas type, also a college quarterback.

-I studied the blocking of Daniel Bellinger and rookie Theo Johnson, someone many people inside that building are excited about. Johnson shows better twitch and initial pop, but he had a hard time maintaining good latch and position. Bellinger was moved around quite a bit and that is a role we may see him in several times. He blocks better on the move than in-line. He also caught a pass for 7 yards.

OFFENSIVE LINE

-We have seen several horrific preseason offensive line performances over the years. To the point where you can barely study the offense because it could not function. We did not see the starters, but we did get a glimpse at a couple guys that will be on the field if first stringers do not get back up to speed in time. Aaron Stinnie, one of those guys, played just 13 snaps. Uneventful and nothing stood out – but that is what NYG nation was dying for a year ago.

-Joshua Ezeudu remains a left tackle, which is unfortunate. NYG has done a lot to ruin his development. He is not a tackle, and they need to stop pretending he is one. I still hold on to some hope he can make it at guard and that should be a priority. His footwork is better in tight spaces but the further out he gets in to space, the more choppy and off-balance it gets. He allowed 2 pressures and a sack and, not surprisingly, graded out with the most key blocks in the running game.

-Guard Jake Kubas has been one of the surprises of camp and consider it a major positive to see him carry that momentum into the game. He, along with Austin Schlottmann (another likely interior backup) received positive grades.

-Yodny Cajuste is on his last legs. The fifth-year pro is on his third team and has been in the NYG system for about 10 months. His bend and recoil look off and he just can’t seem to hang with low-to-ground speed rushers off the edge.

-The two names I want to see more of are Jalen Mayfield, who was downright awful last year, and Markus McKethan. They both seemed to look more comfortable and balanced in pass protection. They got off the ball well and were able to keep the feet active and accurate – the two issues we saw last year. Could it be the new coaching making gains? Or is this a result of playing against backups? I thought they did everything they could to instill future confidence, but we need to see more.

EDGE

-The story of the night to me was Azeez Ojulari. With Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns clearly atop the depth chart (neither played in this game), Ojulari could have started to answer the glaring question: Who will step up to be that essential fourth pass rusher? He played 34 snaps, 16 of which were as a pass rusher, and came up empty. He made two tackles and defended the run well, but I did not walk away with any positive thoughts on him in that role. He got stalled out repeatedly, lacked the secondary rush moves, and struggled to get quality push. Again, against backup tackles.

-On the positive side, Benton Whitley and Ovie Oghoufo were standouts. The former had 3 pressures and a sack, showing excellent bend and rush moves. He is a powerful athlete with the extra gear to close. The latter had 4 tackles (which led the team) and added a pressure himself.

-Boogie Basham, one of the more versatile options they have on this defensive front, played 48 snaps (second highest on the team). He had 2 pressures and a sack in addition to 4 tackles. He looks slimmer and faster – which makes sense as all 48 of those snaps came on the edge.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

-Dexter Lawrence and Rakeem Nunez-Roches did not play, but otherwise we saw a deep rotation of guys who flashed in their own respective ways. Ryder Anderson, a guy I liked two years ago in training camp, is someone to keep an eye on. His skill set is unique, but he has yet to show much in regular season action (limited, I know). He played multiple positions in this new look defense, but failed to make much happen by himself. He looks a step slow and plays high without big power. He needs to use his hands and length better.

-Casey Rogers on the other hand, an older rookie who went undrafted (and was my highest graded NYG UDFA signing) had a solid game. He finished with 1 pressure, 1 pass breakup, and a tackle for loss. His sack was called off because of a penalty. He has an uphill battle to making this roster but do not overlook the importance of getting the right guys on the practice squad. It is more than likely they will need extra bodies at some point and Rodgers is a guy I want to be an option.

-Another long shot is fellow undrafted rookie Elijah Chatman. He finished with a sack as well and added 3 pressures. His second effort is a real money maker, and it will be his ticket. The 5’11”, sub-280 pounder is an incredibly unique player. So unique that you can count on one hand how many guys this small made a real impact at defensive tackle. But the get off, ability to play long, and agility were tough for the DET backups to hang on to. Easy kid to root for even as unlikely as it may be. He did everything he could in his first pro game action.

-Jordan Phillips, D.J. Davidson, and Jordon Riley are interesting. They are all inside gap run stuffers. I do not see a scenario in which they keep all three, so I view the preseason and camp as a competition. In this game, Riley flashed the most, but he also has the most margin between his good and bad. His ugly snaps are too frequent, and it usually stems off the occasional slow get off and pad level. Phillips likely has the lowest ceiling, but you know what you’re getting with him especially in the running game. He showed a nice stack and shed. Davidson has the best regular-season tape of the three but has had durability issues and likely has the lowest pass rush ceiling.

LINEBACKER

-Three young linebackers had outstanding week one games. It was Dyontae Johnson who initially stood out with a sack and 2 pressures. The 100% success rate as a pass rusher is encouraging, especially since he has been a standout performer so far in camp. It is an area he excelled at in college. Darrian Beavers added 4 tackles and rookie Darius Muasau added 3. Beavers was in line for a potential starting role not so long ago, but he has yet to play a regular season snap. His movement in coverage is the component that could keep him on the outside looking in. Muasau offers similar run defense, as he was able to maneuver through traffic against the run at a high level and knows where to be in coverage. Neither looked rangy enough on outside runs but they were a key reason why DET, a team known for being physical, was held to under 3 yards per carry among non-quarterbacks.

CORNERBACK

-Second year vets Tre Hawkins III and Deonte Banks got the start. The former played a lot deeper into the game and added 3 tackles along with a pass breakup. An impressive start to his attempted resurgence after a nightmare of a rookie season. Banks was targeted twice, neither were completed.

-Andru Phillips played just seven snaps, and he somehow stood out multiple times. The front runner for the starting nickel job had a downhill, physical tackle for loss and allowed one catch on two attempts for just 7 yards. Tre Herndon, who is competing for the same job came away with an interception but fumbled on the return, giving it right back to the Lions. He also missed a tackle and allowed three catches.

-The recently signed Mario Goodrich and practice squad-hopeful Breon Borders looked a step slow out of their breaks. I spent some extra time watching David Long Jr., an under-the-radar signing. I had Long Jr. graded pretty high coming out of Michigan in 2019 (2nd rounder). It was the same draft NYG took Deandre Baker from Georgia. Long has starting experience but has dealt with multiple injuries at a position where you have to maintain speed or you’re toast. He has 12 starts on his resume but just one interception. He had 3 tackles and allowed just one 5-yard reception. He is my current pick to be the last corner on this roster, as I think he could end up being the second best outside guy they have.

SAFETY

-After missing a few practices early on Tyler Nubin clearly looks like what Shane Bowen said he would be right away, a week one starter. Although he missed a tackle and didn’t record any – we saw him flying around and playing fast. The physical nature showed up as he took on blocks. We did not get a lot of looks in deep coverage (he played just 18 snaps total), but his movement looked sure and smooth. He has a fast mind.

-Gervarrius Owens, my defensive version of Eric Gray in that I urge you to not look past him, stood out on multiple occasions. I have several check marks next to his name (meant for positive plays) on 42 snaps. He made three tackles (one on special teams), two of which were defensive wins. He was rangy in pursuit and I felt his movement in coverage was just as good as Nubin. This is a deep group and Bowen is a guy who does a lot with safeties.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Graham Gano: 1/1 XP

K Jude McAtamney: 1/1 XP

P Jamie Gillan: Jamie Gillan: 7 punts /45.6 avg – 42.7 net

3 STUDS

RB Eric Gray, ED Benton Whitley, LB Dyontae Johnson

3 DUDS

QB Drew Lock, OT Yodny Cajuste, ED Azeez Ojulari

3 THOUGHTS ON DET

(1) The Lions are a team that NYG can aspire to be. And I mean this realistically. In 2021, they went 3-13-1. In 2022, they finished 9-8 and narrowly missed the playoffs. In that year, they traded away one of their best offensive players (TE T.J. Hockenson) and immediately became a better offense. Their offensive mastermind, coordinator Ben Johnson, adjusted to quarterback Jared Goff’s skill set (throw short more often) and found a young receiver on a rookie contract who can do a lot of damage. Remember, many around the league thought Goff was done and would be a bridge QB to their future guy. Now? He can make a case to be a top-10 player at the position in the league. A year later, DET put together a historic draft class, solidified a top-10 offensive line, and bought into the old school, physical culture of the head coach. Now they are coming off an NFC Championship appearance and a 12-win season. This is the template NYG can try to follow, and it is attainable.

(2) The Lions are the best fourth-quarter offense in the NFL over the past two seasons. To me, that has more to do with coaching than anything. Under that umbrella, you have conditioning and mental toughness and then the actual scheming and adjustments to play-calling. This is why I think Johnson will be a head coach hire the moment he wants to go. He’s had opportunities but he is the one who turned them down. He is waiting for the ideal situation and when it pops up – the job will be his.

(3) Where does this team struggle? What makes me a bit skeptical? Their defense has been bottom-10 in points allowed five straight years. They allowed more yards than everybody in 2022 (and 2020) and blew a three-score lead in the NFC Championship. As much as the game is built on offense – the best teams need to have a component to their defense that can take over. They were second to last in sacks and the pass defense was ranked third to last. They put serious resources into the secondary (traded for a starting corner, signed a starting nickel, and used their first two picks on rookie corners) that should help, but they need to hit on all of those guys for this to be a realistic option to take down SF.

3 CLOSING THOUGHTS

(1) Ah, yes. We’re back. Thank You to Eric and BBI for allowing me to share my thoughts each week on NYG. It is a privilege I very much appreciate. Now, let’s overreact together! If I asked you which were the two biggest personnel losses NYG had this offseason, the majority would say Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney. Right on cue, the two most impressive position groups game one were running back and safety. For those who miss Saquon and feel he should have been signed, I can assure you there is a strong possibility the group will out-produce the individual for a fraction of the price. Money-ball style. And the young safeties (Nubin and Owens) hold the key to the bus in replacing the overpaid McKinney. Their physical nature and ability to make things happen in the box combined with what Bowen can get out of safeties can make us forget about McKinney real quick.

(2) This is the most optimistic I have been about the offensive line in a long time. It’s not just the starters, it’s not just the depth, and it’s not just the new coach. Combine all three and this is a product that should see improvement from all angles. While chemistry and continuity are a huge part of offensive line play (and NYG has minimal), what I got out of a game with backups-only on the field in the trenches was the fact this scheme appears to be more innovative. Instead of sitting on their heels and trying to respond to the defense, it was NYG that took the initiative and made DET respond to them. Now, they just need to see the starters do the same thing next week.

(3) We all know this team tried hard to get a true CB2 on this roster throughout the entire offseason. They were out-priced in free agency, and they saw their guys come off the board one-by-one in round 2 of the draft. While this is likely the biggest hole on defense coming into the year, I do like they seem to have multiple young options. Intra-team competition can bring out the best and we see unexpected emergence from corners in this league every year. I compare them to relief pitchers in baseball. That is where NYG will need to place their hope.