AUGUST 11, 2024 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their twelfth summer training camp practice of the year on Sunday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. These practices are no longer open to the public.

TRANSACTIONS…

The New York Giants have waived S/CB Kaleb Hayes and signed LB K.J. Cloyd. The 23-year old, 6’2”, 228-pound Cloyd was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Minnesota Vikings after the 2024 NFL Draft. The Vikings waived him in late July. The Giants signed Hayes to the Practice Squad in late August 2023, where he spent the entire season

INJURY REPORT – EVAN NEAL ACTIVATED OFF OF THE PUP, MALIK NABERS INJURED…

The Giants have activated RT Evan Neal (ankle) off of the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List. He was limited to individual drills today in his first practice this summer. S Jalen Mills (calf) remains on the Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List.

QB Drew Lock (hip/oblique), WR Dennis Houston (cast on right hand), ILB Dyontae Johnson (ankle), ILB Carter Coughlin (quad), CB Andru Phillips (unknown, possibly day off), CB Cor’Dale Flott (quad), S Elijah Riley (concussion), and S Gervarrius Owens (knee) did not practice.

OC John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), TE Jack Stoll (concussion), TE Lawrence Cager (hamstring), and OLB Tomon Fox (hamstring) all returned to practice. Schmitz was limited to individual drills.

WR Malik Nabers left practice early with an apparent left foot injury. The initial diagnosis is a mild ankle sprain with more testing being necessary.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

The team was in shells, not full pads.

For the first time this summer, Greg Van Roten received first-team reps at right guard. He also continued to work at center.

When Van Roten was at center, Aaron Stinnie was the right guard.

When Van Roten shifted to right guard, Austin Schlottmann tooks reps at first-team center.

There were also some reps with Schlottmann at center and Stinnie at right guard.

For the most part, the defense out-played a sloppy offense. QB Daniel Jones was off the mark on a few throws. He also fumbled a shot-gun snap. QB Tommy DeVito also had some bad misses when throwing the ball.

S Tyler Nubin popped TE Tyree Jackson at the goal line to break up a pass.

In red-zone drills, QB Daniel Jones threw a touchdown to TE Chris Manhertz.

In red-zone drills, QB Tommy DeVito threw touchdowns to tight ends Lawrence Cager and Tyree Jackson. However, on Cager’s score, DeVito may have been sacked by ILB Matthew Adams.

In the same drills, CB Breon Borders knocked away a pass intended for TE Theo Johnson. S Dane Belton also forced an incompletion on a pass to Johnson, who also reportedly dropped some other opportunities.

QB Daniel Jones threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to WR Malik Nabers despite double coverage from safeties Jason Pinnock and Dane Belton.

QB Daniel Jones made another long touchdown throw to the back corner of the end zone to WR Jalin Hyatt against CB Deonte Banks. However, DL Dexter Lawrence was close to Jones on the play.

S Jason Pinnock made a leaping interception over the middle on a pass from QB Daniel Jones.

Those breaking up passes included ILB Bobby Okereke (nearly intercepted), OLB Azeez Ojulari, and CB Nick McCloud.

Those getting to the quarterback for “sacks” included linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns, Tomon Fox, Benton Whitley, and Darius Muasau. Burns beat LT Andrew Thomas on his “sack.”

OLB Azeez Ojulari stopped a screen pass near the line of scrimmage.

Tre Herndon was the starting nickel corner today with Andre Phillips out.

CB Tre Hawnkins received some first-team reps when CB Nick McCloud shifted inside to the dime linebacker position.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

