AUGUST 12, 2024 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their thirteenth summer training camp practice of the year on Monday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. These practices are no longer open to the public.

The New York Giants have waived RB Jacob Saylors and signed RB Lorenzo Lingard. The Giants signed Saylors in June 2024 after he completed a season in the UFL. The 25-year old, 6’0”, 202-pound Lingard originally signed as a rookie free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars after the 2024 NFL Draft. The Jaguars waived him in early August.

S Jalen Mills (calf) remains on the Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List.

WR Malik Nabers (foot), QB Drew Lock (hip/oblique), WR Dennis Houston (cast on right hand), TE Tyree Jackson (unknown), ILB Dyontae Johnson (ankle), ILB Carter Coughlin (quad), CB Andru Phillips (ankle), CB Cor’Dale Flott (quad), S Elijah Riley (concussion), and S Gervarrius Owens (knee) did not practice.

When asked about Nabers, Head Coach Brian Daboll responded, “Sore today, we’ll back off him, take it day-to-day, but that’s where we’re at with him… They’re still doing evaluation on him but he’s a little sore today… I don’t think it’s fractured… He just twisted up a little bit, wasn’t on contact or anything like that.”

OC John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and RT Evan Neal (ankle) were limited to individual drills. “Evan and John Michael will continue to do individual, we’ll keep ramping them up,” said Daboll.

OG Jon Runyan (unknown), Jake Kubas (unknown), WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (right hand) and TE Lawrence Cager (re-aggravated hamstring?) were injured during practice.

The team practiced in full pads and it was a very physical practice with the defense getting the better of the offense.

Giants continue to rotate the interior starting offensive linemen at center and right guard, including Greg Van Roten, Aaron Stinnie, Austin Schlottmann.

Greg Van Roten and Jake Kubas had bad snaps at center.

Elijah Chatman received first-team reps alongside Dexter Lawrence in the first-team dime package.

With Andru Phillips out, Isaiah Simmons and David Long received first-team reps at slot corner.

In 1-on-1 pass rush drills, LT Andrew Thomas and NT Dexter Lawrence excelled. So did OLB Brian Burn when he was not up against Thomas.

In 1-on-1 passing drills, QB Daniel Jones threw a perfect pass over S Dane Belton for a touchdown to TE Jack Stoll.

Safeties Dane Belton and Jason Pinnock intercepted passes in 1-on-1 drills. Pinnock interception came on pass to TE Daniel Bellinger from Jones.

Also in 1-on-1 drills, QB Tommy DeVito threw touchdowns to wideouts Isaiah Hodgins and Allen Robinson.

On the second snap of team drills, QB Daniel Jones threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to WR Jalin Hyatt. However, OLB Brian Burns may have sacked Jones on the play. In these initial team drills, Jones was 5-of-6, with one slight overthrow to a well-covered RB Tyrone Tracy.

DL Ryder Anderson knocked down a pass from QB Tommy DeVito in 11-on-11 drills.

S Tyler Nubin intercepted a pass from QB Daniel Jones intended for TE Lawrence Cager in the end zone. Jones then threw a touchdown to WR Jalin Hyatt on a slant against CB Nick McCloud. Nubin later made a play in run defense on the goal line against RB Devin Singletary.

The offensive line had issues in pass protection. OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux in particular had a good practice with at least three sacks, including on the play where Nubin intercepted Jones.

Others flashing into the backfield for potential sacks included OLB Azeez Ojulari, OLB Boogie Basham, and DL Elijah Chatman.

In a a drive-the-field, 2-minute drill, QB Daniel Jones completed his first four passes, including two throws to WR Wan’Dale Robinson for first downs. However, the drive stalled with a 59-yard field-goal attempt after a spike and two incompletions.

After Jon Runyan left practice with an injury, Jake Kubas replaced him at left guard with the first unit.

In team drills, QB Daniel Jones finished the day 13-of-20 with two touchdowns, both the aforementioned throws to WR Jalin Hyatt.

Running backs Eric Gray and Tyrone Tracy scored touchdowns in team drills. Tracy also broke a long run.

TE Daniel Bellinger had his most active practice of the summer in terms of catching the ball.

