AUGUST 13, 2024 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their fourteenth summer training camp practice of the year on Tuesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. These practices are no longer open to the public.

INJURY REPORT – TYRONE TRACY INJURED…

S Jalen Mills (calf) remains on the Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List.

WR Malik Nabers (ankle), OG Jon Runyan (shoulder), QB Drew Lock (hip/oblique), WR Dennis Houston (cast on right hand), TE Lawrence Cager (groin), ILB Dyontae Johnson (ankle/wearing boot), ILB Carter Coughlin (quad), CB Andru Phillips (ankle), CB Cor’Dale Flott (quad), S Elijah Riley (concussion), and S Gervarrius Owens (knee) did not practice.

“(Nabers is) good,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll. “We’ll keep him down today. He’ll go out there and do stretch, but he’s good. He’ll be good. It’s not long term or anything like that… I’m not going to get into the details. He’s okay. He’ll be okay… I mean he’s got an ankle. It’s nothing serious.

“Cager is going to be down for a little while here. We’ll still do more tests… We’ll probably back off of Runyan a little bit today. Nothing serious, but we’ll just give him a day here.”

OC John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), OT Evan Neal (ankle), OG Jake Kubas (shoulder), TE Tyree Jackson (back), and RB Dante Miller (hamstring) were limited.

“He had a little hammy,” Daboll said of Miller. “He’ll be out there. He’ll be doing the same thing, individuals. We’ll see if it loosens up for him.”

RB Tyrone Tracey may have suffered a serious injury. He went down on a kickoff in significant pain during Tuesday’s practice. Tracy was carted off of the field with an air cast on his right leg. The Giants later issued the following statement: “RB Tyrone Tracy sustained an ankle injury and will be undergoing further imaging at HSS (Hospital for Special Surgery) for a more comprehensive evaluation.” However, ESPN is reporting that the injury may not be as bad as originally feared. Tracy has rejoined team meetings.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

The team practiced in full pads for the second day in a row.

Instead of 1-on-1 pass rush drills, the team practiced blocking and executing stunts and twists. Those who flashed including defensive linemen Ryder Anderson and Rakeem Nunez-Roches as well as OLB Boogie Basham.

LB/DB Isaiah Simmons received most of the first-team reps at slot corner with Andru Phillips still out. David Long also received reps at slot corner.

With Jon Runyan out, Aaron Stinnie was the first-team left guard.

John Michael Schmitz received a few reps during team drills with the first unit at center.

Evan Neal received a few reps during team drills with the second unit at right tackle.

Jake Kubas received some first-team reps at right guard when Greg Van Roten was shifted to center.

Overall, QB Daniel Jones had a very good practice with him throwing with very good velocity, touch, and timing on intermediate throws. He was 10-of-13 with his three incompletions being a batted pass and drops by WR Jalin Hyatt and TE Chris Manhertz.

On the second play of team drills, QB Daneil Jones connected on a deep pass to WR Darius Slayton against CB Deonte Banks down the left sideline. Jones also connected down the field with Slayton again and receivers Jalin Hyatt (despite tight coverage from Banks) and Wan’Dale Robinson.

DL Dexter Lawrence broke up a pass and had a “sack.”

OLB Azeez Ojulari had another “sack.” OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux got close to QB Daniel Jones on one of his completions down the field as well. Same with DL Ryder Anderson on another completion.

WR Allen Robinson caught six passes from QB Tommy DeVito, including getting behind S Jason Pinnock for a touchdown on a deep post route.

ILBs Bobby Okereke and Darius Muasau flashed against the run.

Jude McAtamney drilled a 58-yard field goal.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll's press conference on Tuesday is available in The Corner Forum

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the team on Wednesday. The Giants practice on Thursday (11:45AM-1:15PM). The team’s coordinators and select players will also be made available to the media.