AUGUST 15, 2024 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their fifteenth summer training camp practice of the year on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. These practices are no longer open to the public.

GIANTS TRADE JORDAN PHILLIPS TO COWBOYS, SIGN THREE PLAYERS…

The Giants have traded DL Jordan Phillips and a 2026 7th-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys. In return, the Giants have acquired the Cowboys’ 2026 6th-round selection. The Giants signed the 31-year old, 6’6”, 341-pound Phillips as an unrestricted free agent from the Buffalo Bills in April 2024.

The Giants have terminated the contract of S Jalen Mills, who had been on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List since the start of training camp. They have also placed S Elijah Riley, who had been dealing with a concussion, on Injured Reserve. The Giants signed the 30-year old, 6’0”, 200-pound Mills as an unrestricted free agent from the New England Patriots in March 2024. The Giants signed the 26-year old, 6’0”, 205-pound Riley as an unrestricted free agent from the Pittsburgh Steelers in late May 2024.

To fill these roster spots, the Giants have signed unrestricted free agent RB Joshua Kelley (Los Angeles Chargers), unrestricted free agent S Raheem Layne (Los Angeles Chargers), and street free agent S Jonathan Sutherland.

The 26-year old, 5’11”, 212-pound Kelley was originally selected in the 4th round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. In his four seasons with the Chargers, Kelley played in 54 regular-season games with four starts, carrying the ball 320 times for 1,148 yards (3.6 yards per carry) and six touchdowns. He also caught 50 passes for 319 yards.

The 25-year old, 5’11’, 192-pound Layne was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Chargers after the 2022 NFL Draft. In the past two seasons, Layne has played in 11 regular-season games with one start, accruing seven tackles. Most of his playing time has come on special teams. Layne’s 2023 season ended in October with a torn ACL.

The 26-year old, 5’11”, 214-pound Sutherland was originally signed by the Seattle Seahawks as a rookie free agent after the 2023 NFL Draft. The Seahawks waived him in August 2023 and re-signed him to their Practice Squad in late October 2023. They cut him again in late July 2024. Sutherland has not played in a regular-season game.

INJURY REPORT…

QB Drew Lock (hip/oblique), WR Dennis Houston (cast on right hand), TE Lawrence Cager (groin), ILB Dyontae Johnson (ankle), ILB Carter Coughlin (quad), CB Andru Phillips (ankle), CB Cor’Dale Flott (quad), and S Gervarrius Owens (knee) did not practice.

OG Jon Runyan (shoulder) was limited. After a significant injury scare on Tuesday, RB Tyrone Tracy (ankle) participated in individual drills.

WR Malik Nabers (ankle) returned to practice and practiced fully.

TE Tyree Jackson (back) appeared to re-aggravate his injury and left practice early. WR Gunner Olszewski (unknown) also left practice early.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

In a dress rehearsal for the regular-season, this was a “carded” practice where offense and defense providing scout-team looks for the other side of the ball.

During individual drills, WR Malik Nabers made a leaping, one-handed reception.

Tyler Nubin received first-team reps at safety.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the team on Friday as it travels to Texas to play the Houston Texans on Saturday afternoon.