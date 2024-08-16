Preview: New York Giants at Houston Texans, August 17, 2024

THE STORYLINE:

For the most part, the first preseason game for the New York Giants was resounding success. Areas of concern, most notably the offensive line and secondary, played well. The Giants out-played a Detroit Lions team with Super Bowl aspirations. However, that was back-ups against back-ups. This week the Giants will play their starters against starters, while facing another team that many think who could seriously challenge in the extremely competitive AFC.

All eyes will be quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Malik Nabers, if the latter plays. This will be Jones’ first live game action since early November 2023. He finished that season 1-5 as a starter with a 36.3 QBR and only two passing touchdowns. When the Giants failed at their attempt to replace him in the 2024 NFL Draft, they pivoted to building up his surrounding talent, namely improving the offensive line in free agency and drafting Nabers. Point blank… Jones is out of excuses.

THE INJURY REPORT:

While the Giants have thus far dodged any significant injuries (knock on wood), they have been nagged with a number issues that have prevented the first-string offensive line from developing ideal chemistry and cohesion. John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and Evan Neal (ankle) only began practicing this week. Schmitz is the larger concern because he is still pegged as the starting center. We don’t know for sure if he will play against the Texans. If he does, he will likely not get the opportunity to play with LG Jon Runyan (shoulder) who did not practice much this week.

Those not likely to play include QB Drew Lock (hip/oblique), RB Tyrone Tracy (ankle), WR Dennis Houston (hand), TE Lawrence Cager (groin), ILB Dyontae Johnson (ankle), ILB Carter Coughlin (quad), CB Andru Phillips (ankle), CB Cor’Dale Flott (quad), and S Gervarrius Owens (knee).

TE Tyree Jackson (back) and WR Gunner Olszewski (unknown) also left practice early on Thursday.

NEW YORK GIANTS ON OFFENSE:

Quarterback: Daniel Jones will start and may play as much as the entire first half. Tommy DeVito will play the remainder of the game. Drew Lock will be the emergency quarterback. There will a lot of pressure on Jones to perform from a public perception standpoint. DeVito is playing for a roster spot, and with another solid performance, may further raise eyebrows about any future pecking order.

Running Backs: With Tyrone Tracy (ankle) out and Dante Miller (hamstring) possibly questionable, both Devin Singletary and Eric Gray may see more snaps than the team would like for a preseason game. This will be our first opportunity to see Singletary in a Giants uniform in a game. Can Gray build upon last week’s strong performance? Is Miller a shoe-in for the final 53?

Wide Receivers: We had an injury scare with Malik Nabers (ankle) this week, but the scuttlebutt is that he will play. If so, Jones will have his full complement of weapons in Nabers, Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, and Darius Slayton. Let’s see what they can do against one of the better defenses in the NFL. This is also an important game for Isaiah McKenzie, Isaiah Hodgins, and Allen Robinson.

Tight Ends: The injury bug has been an issue here. After a strong start to the summer, Lawrence Cager’s injury issues (hamstring, groin) are probably costing him a roster spot. Tyree Jackson’s back injury flared up in practice on Thursday. That leaves the Giants with four healthy tight ends. Personally, I’d like to see quite a bit of Theo Johnson in this game. It’s also a big game for Jack Stoll, who is fighting to make the team. (Late note: Because of the injuries, Giants signed FB Jakob Johnson on Friday. He’s not likely to play without any practice snaps. The Giants also waived/injured Tyree Jackson).

Offensive Line: The Giants simply have not been able to get their starting five on the field together. Time is running out. Does John Michael Schmitz play, and if so, can he stay healthy and play well? With Jon Runyan likely out, Aaron Stinne will likely start. If Schmitz plays, Greg Van Roten will likely start at his more natural position right guard. As for the back-ups, the front-runners to make the team are Evan Neal (does he play?), Jake Kubas, Josh Ezeudu, and Austin Schlottmann. If the Giants only keep nine, someone from this group has to go. In addition, Jalen Mayfield and Joshua Miles are also still in the picture. At the very least, they are playing for a Practice Squad spot.

NEW YORK GIANTS ON DEFENSE:

Defensive Line: There is more clarity here with Jordan Phillips being traded to Dallas. The big question is do the Giants keep five or six defensive linemen? Barring injury, Dexter Lawrence and Rakeem Nunez-Roches are obvious. That leaves Jordon Riley, D.J. Davidson, and Timmy Horne as the nose tackle types and Ryder Anderson, Elijah Chatman, and Casey Rogers as the 3-technique types. Who goes and who stays?

Edge: This will be our first opportunity to see Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux playing together (and with Dexter Lawrence). Thibodeaux is a guy to watch to see if he has taken another step forward. Meanwhile, Azeez Ojulari’s strong camp did not translate to last week’s preseason game. Hopefully, he has a strong game. Can Boogie Basham, Benton Whitley, and Ovie Oghoufo build upon last week’s performances? Tomon Fox didn’t play against the Lions. He also needs a strong game.

Inside Linebacker: It’s a numbers game here, and Dyontae Johnson’s high ankle sprain clouds the picture. Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden are the starters, especially with Johnson out of the picture for at least the short term. Carter Coughlin’s injury is probably hurting his chances to be on the final 53. Matthew Adams, Darius Muasau, and Darrian Beavers are unlikely to all make the team. Someone has to go. Big game for everyone who plays.

Cornerback: Cor’Dale Flott’s injury and inconsistency has opened the door for Nick McCloud and possibly Tre Hawkins. Andru Phillips is missing valuable practice time and the slot nickel spot could be an issue in this game with him out. Isaiah Simmons and David Long have been receiving those snaps this week. It’s a big game Hawkins, Long, Tre Herndon, and Darnay Holmes. Again, it’s a numbers game. At this point, Deonte Banks, McCloud, Phillips, Flott, and Simmons are already on the roster. There isn’t much room left.

Safety: We received more clarity this week here too with Jalen Mills being cut and Elijah Riley being placed on IR. Barring injury, we know Jason Pinnock, Dane Belton, and Tyler Nubin will be the top three safeties. Things are looking good for Gervarrius Owens, but his injury absence presents some playing time concerns for the veterans in a relatively meaningless preseason game. Alex Johnson should play a ton. Raheem Layne and Jonathan Sutherland, who were just signed, may be fed to the wolves. Don’t overreact to second-half issues in the secondary because of this.

NEW YORK GIANTS ON SPECIAL TEAMS:

I’m already on record as saying I would have Miles Boykin on my 53-man roster. Isaiah McKenize and Gunner Olszewski are in direct competition with each other too. Two of these three could be the final two wide receivers on the team behind the top four. Giants have to clean up their kickoff coverage. There were some huge holes that the Lions did not take advantage of.

THE FINAL WORD:

On paper, the Texans are the better team. They are playing at home and this is their third preseason game. Meanwhile, Jones, who hasn’t played in a live game in almost 10 months, has to knock off the rust. His starting offensive line is still not intact. Giants secondary, minus their starting slot corner and uncertainty opposite of Deonte Banks, is still trying to figure things out. Mostly, I want to see the Giants be competitive, physical, and smart. Anything else is gravy.