HOUSTON TEXANS 28 – NEW YORK GIANTS 10…

The New York Giants fell to the Houston Texans 28-10 on Saturday afternoon at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Giants are now 1-1 in the preseason.

The big negative for the Giants was the play of quarterback Daniel Jones, who threw two interceptions, including an idiotic pick-6. He also was fortunate his first pass of the game was not picked off for another interception and defensive touchdown. Jones and the starters played the entire first half, and he finished the game 11-of-18 for 138 yards and no touchdowns. His quarterback rating was a poor 45.4.

For the most part, the offensive line played well despite left guard Jon Runyan being out of the contest. Running backs Devin Singletary and Eric Gray flashed at times, as did wide receivers Malik Nabers (4 catches for 54 yards) and Darius Slayton (3 catches for 59 yards, including a 44-yard reception). Singletary scored the Giants’ lone touchdown on a 1-yard run.

Defensively, the Giants starters gave ground on their first drive, but forced a turnover on downs in the red zone. Houston’s sole offensive touchdown in the first half came in the second quarter when both teams were playing back-ups.

Playing against Houston’s back-ups, the starting offense did manage a 12-play, 64-yard drive right before halftime. But the team settled for a 31-yard field goal and Houston led 14-10 at the break.

Both teams played second, third, and fourth-teamers in the second half. Neither scored in the third quarter, but the Texans scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, one being set up by a fumble by running back Lorenzo Lingard at the New York 27-yard line. There were also fumbles lost by wide receiver John Jiles and quarterback Tommy DeVito.

INJURY REPORT…

QB Drew Lock (hip/oblique), OG Jon Runyan (shoulder), OT Evan Neal (ankle), RB Tyrone Tracy (ankle), RB Dante Miller (hamstring), WR Gunner Olszewski (groin), TE Lawrence Cager (groin), ILB Dyontae Johnson (ankle), ILB Carter Coughlin (quad), CB Andru Phillips (ankle), CB Cor’Dale Flott (quad), and S Gervarrius Owens (knee) did not play.

The NFL Network is reporting that Olszewski will miss 2-4 weeks.

Injured in the game were ILB Micah McFadden (hip/groin), DL Ryder Anderson (hamstring), and ILB Matthew Adams (groin). None returned.

POST-GAME REACTION…

Post-game media sessions with Head Coach Brian Daboll and players are available at Giants.com.

ROSTER MOVES…

On Friday, the Giants signed unrestricted free agent FB Jakob Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders). The 29-year old, 6’3”, 255-pound Johnson is German-born and first played with the Stuttgart Scorpions in 2018. He has since played with the New England Patriots (2019-2021) and Raiders (2022-2023). Johnson has played in 67 regular-season games with 34 starts. While he has no rushing attempts, Johnson has caught 19 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. His primary role has been to serve as a blocker and special teams player.

To make room for Johnson, the Giants waived/injured TE Tyree Jackson. The Giants signed Jackson to the Practice Squad in late August 2023 and the 53-man roster in early January 2024. He played in two games, with one start, but did not have a catch.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

Head Coach Brian Daboll will address the media by Zoom on Sunday.