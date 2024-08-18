Brian Daboll’s Sunday Press Conference

AUGUST 18, 2024 BRIAN DABOLL PRESS CONFERENCE…

New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll addressed the media on Sunday (VIDEO):

Q: I know that you didn’t play him yesterday but I’m just wondering what (kicker) Jude McAtamney has shown you in training camp so far this year and just as a more general question, there’s been a handful of Irish guys to get NFL opportunities this year. I don’t know much you’ve learned about Gaelic football, but do you think that might start to become sort of a breeding ground for NFL kicking talent?

BRIAN DABOLL: Well, that’s a good question. I can only speak on Jude. When he came here and had his little tryout, thought he kicked the ball really well. Had good leg strength and good accuracy. He’s improving on his kickoffs, the new kickoff deal. But he’s learning a lot, same for (kicker) Graham (Gano). Graham and I talked about him a bunch. Graham’s done a good job with leading him and helping him through some of the things that having not played a ton, I think it’s important to have a good mentor there. So, he’s done a good job for us. Glad he’s here, look forward to keep working with him.

Q: Is he someone you would want to keep on the practice squad if you can?

BRIAN DABOLL: Yeah, that’s down the line here but I know that he’s doing a good job each and every day and glad he’s here.

Q: I’m curious what you saw when you went back and looked at (quarterback) Daniel Jones and sort of that first quarter and then what you make of the difference over the first quarter and the second quarter?

BRIAN DABOLL: Well, I thought there was two plays that we’d like to have back, but he played fast. It’s different when you’re out there in practice. This was good for him to get out there and get some live reps with the rush, the ability to get hit, he had that scramble. But I’d say he operated well in the pocket. Obviously, the backed up play, we’ve talked about that one, we’d all like to have that one back. The interception, it’s a one-on-one throw down the sideline to (wide receiver Jalin) Hyatt. So, you got to do a good job of saving some space and going up there and giving him an opportunity that if the ball’s up there, we got to go up there and get it. So, I thought he made a lot of good decisions as the game went on, made some nice throws and guys create some separation and a couple of drops. But first time out there after a long layoff, live ball, it was good for him.

Q: What gives you confidence that those kinds of mistakes, the first, I shouldn’t say the first bad throw because really the start the game was almost another interception. I’m talking about the touchdown. What gives you confidence that that’s not going to happen moving forward?

BRIAN DABOLL: Yeah, things like that are going to happen. We’ll work on it. We’ll learn from it. We’ll grow from it. We’ll be better the next time.

Q: And how’s (inside linebacker) Micah McFadden and some of the injured guys?

BRIAN DABOLL: Yeah, I don’t really have much. I’ll have more tomorrow for you.

Q: A couple of things. Where are you on your second starting cornerback and did anything happen yesterday that has cleared up for you at all?

BRIAN DABOLL: Yeah, we’ll keep on competing it out. Obviously, (cornerback Cor’Dale) Flott wasn’t out there. We’ll see where he is this week. I thought (cornerback Nick) McCloud did a nice job like he normally does when he goes out there, dependable, consistent, durable. So again, we’ll let that play out.

Q: And overall, with your whole defense now, you got to see them on the field really for the first time with (Defensive Coordinator) Shane (Bowen), with some of the starters. Do you expect growing pains with a new coordinator, or do you say ‘we can’t have that at all. We got to hit the ground on day one’?

BRIAN DABOLL: Well, you always say you’re trying to hit the ground regardless of how many years you’ve been together. There have been systems I’ve been in for 10 years and you’re doing that. So, everybody’s just trying to do their job to the best of their ability. That’s what we try to do. That’s what we’ll always try to do. There’s a lot of good things to learn from as there always is when you play a game, particularly in the preseason. So, we’ll go ahead and improve in those areas. They’ve been working really hard. I think Shane does a good job. Players have taken to it, and we’ve just got to continue to improve.

Q: (Defensive Coordinator) Shane (Bowen) has done this before, obviously. He’s not a first-time coordinator. Can you tell that in the game? You’re taking over play calling. It’s not your first time. What can you tell when you see him, that says, ‘Okay, he’s been through this before.’?

BRIAN DABOLL: He gets the play calls in quick. He’s good with the situations. He’s a good communicator with the signal callers. He’s a good communicator with the assistant coaches. He’s able to process a lot of information quickly. He explains it clearly, precise. You know he’s done it before, but he does a good job of leading, I’d say, not just the players, the coaches as well as the communication aspect of it.

Q: How hard is what (tight end/fullback) Jakob Johnson did yesterday to come into a team and play a game before practice?

BRIAN DABOLL: It’s not easy. Fortunately, he’s had some familiarity with some of the people on our staff. I would say we had a number of those players yesterday towards the end that were just here for a few days. A few running backs, a fullback/tight end, a couple guys in the secondary. I mean, that’s what happens this time of year. He’s a pro. I’ve known some people that either coached him or played with him. (Former New England Patriot) James Devlin was a heck of a fullback that I had at New England, who I’ve maintained a really good relationship with and had a lot of good things to say about him. He did a nice job for the plays that we put him in there. (Tight Ends Coach) Tim Kelly met with him a short amount of time. We put in a few plays that he felt comfortable with and that’s what we called.

Q: I know we asked about the guys who got injured yesterday. What about some guys who I don’t think we saw play? Forgive me if I missed them: (cornerback) David Long (Jr.), (running back) Dante Miller, (inside linebacker) Carter Coughlin. Injuries, rest, are they due back this week? Those three guys.

BRIAN DABOLL: I’d say I’ll have more for me. Again, we did the same thing we did last week. So we did more of a review of the game meeting. I’ll meet with (Senior Vice President, Medical Services/Head Athletic Trainer) Ronnie (Barnes) and the rest of those guys here after this team meeting.

Q: But they are injury type things, not rest or whatever?

BRIAN DABOLL: Yeah. You said (David) Long (Jr.). Yep.

Q: (David) Long (Jr.), (Dante) Miller, (Carter) Coughlin.

BRIAN DABOLL: Yeah. One’s a hamstring and (Carter) Coughlin is working back from his lower leg (injury). So, we’ll see where we’re at. Hopefully they’re getting closer. I’ll have more on them when we go out there tomorrow or the next day, whatever it is.

Q: One of the things we’ve talked about all season is will the offensive line be better? I mean, one sack, I guess the hurry on the pick-six. But I mean, overall, it seemed a fairly good effort…

BRIAN DABOLL: Yeah, they continue to improve. I’d say we’ve added good pieces in terms of the veterans that we’ve added. Communication, it was good to get (center) John Michael (Schmitz Jr.) back out there so he could work with some of the guys. Veterans that care, that are smart, that are tough, that have played the game, that are all on the same page. That’s what it requires to be an improved, good offensive line is making sure five guys are playing as one, seeing it through the same set of eyes. I’ve said (Offensive Line Coach) Carm (Carmen Bricillo) and (Assistant Offensive Line Coach) James (Ferentz) have done a good job with that group. We’re in the preseason. There’s not a lot of unique blitzes, different fronts, communications that go on. But the technique and the fundamentals of keeping the pocket firm, protecting inside out, get some movement in the running game, I’ve been pleased with that.

Q: And there seems to be more depth than ever before, too…

BRIAN DABOLL: We’ll see. Those guys are competing. They’re doing a good job. I’d say they’re fulfilling the requirements that we look for in terms of being smart, staying on the same page, playing together, but then having that physical demeanor, that play style that we covet. A lot of work that needs to be done. But that first group, I’d say in particular, I’ve talked about that before, they’re doing a good job of communicating and trying to play the way that we want to play up front.

Q: Was (center) John Michael (Schmitz Jr.)’s snap count, the fact that he played a few series there and then came out, was that a pre-planned thing based on him coming back from the shoulder? Is that what that was?

BRIAN DABOLL: It was. We had him at 15 plays for this game and we got him to 15 and we took him out. I think he could have probably played a little bit more, but that was the plan going in so we stuck with that.

Q: One quick follow on the offensive line. (Guard) Jake Kubas, the undrafted rookie, looks like a guy who’s had a pretty good camp, but obviously you can only keep so many linemen. I know you’re not making a roster decision today. Just wondering what you think of his play in the games, including yesterday and whether he’s making a good case for himself…

BRIAN DABOLL: I’d put him on with most of the young guys. There’s been good and then there’s been things that we need to work on. He has the right mindset. He’s working extremely hard at it. Again, he’s got some style, play style that we covet in terms of being aggressive, being tough. But there’s a lot of things that we’re working on with him, just like all the other rookies. But he’s acquitted himself well to this point. He’s played well in the games. Again, there’s a lot of things that we got to go ahead and improve with him. But I like his mindset of where he’s at.

Q: There was a series in the second quarter where pretty much all the established starters on defense weren’t on the field but (inside linebacker) Bobby Okereke was. Just curious why that was the case…

BRIAN DABOLL: We were trying to get some guys in to get them looks against different players, their ones, but they ended up taking their ones out a little bit earlier. So that was kind of planned. We were hoping that we could get them against their ones as well. So Bobby (Okereke) was the guy that was going to play for a half. But there were some players behind, whether it be (defensive lineman) Dexter (Lawrence), the outside linebackers, whatever it may be that we wanted to see play with the other people.

Q: And then (cornerback) David Long (Jr.) didn’t play. Just curious why that was.

BRIAN DABOLL: He had something come up injury-wise before the game. So we’ll see. Hopefully he’ll be better this week. But I haven’t had that meeting yet.