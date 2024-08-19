Game Review: Houston Texans 28 – New York Giants 10

QUARTERBACK

-Daniel Jones: 11/18 – 138 yards / 0 TD – 2 INT / 45.4 RAT

Jones added 12 yards on a QB scramble up the middle. This was the first live action for the sixth-year quarterback since he tore his ACL in Las Vegas about 9.5 months ago. His recovery was on the fast side, and he has been a full participant in training camp to this point. The reports have been, to nobody’s surprise, up and down. Good days and bad days. Good throws and bad throws. There has not been a clear consensus to what Jones looks like besides Kay Adams liking his beard. What we truly care about, however, his play on the field, could not have started any worse. On 2nd-and-8 backed up in their own territory, Jones made multiple mistakes on a single drop back that was something teams would hope not to see from a rookie quarterback. He was late to throw the ball and when he did throw it, it was nearly a handoff to safety Jalen Pitre for the easiest pick six a defensive back could hope for. Rough start, but one that could be erased with a quality bounce back on the next drive. On that next drive, Jones (on 1st-and-10 from the HOU 33-yard line, remember), threw his second interception on an underthrow to Jalin Hyatt who had a step over the top of cornerback Derek Stingley. Stingley, by the way, dropped an interception on the first play of the game as well.

Two interceptions (and nearly a third) through three drives was not ideal, to say the least. From there, Jones did steady the ship and responded with a few quality throws to different targets. The best one of the day was a 44-yard dime to Darius Slayton that set up the lone Giants touchdown of the day. The quality throws and scrambling ability showed up, but as has been the case for his entire career, they came with baggage. This week’s baggage came in the form of interceptions. No offensive line to blame, no lack of play-makers to point toward. Jones, albeit in limited action, proved he still is what he has been, and it will remain that way until proven otherwise.

-Tommy DeVito did not play well in relief. He passed for 75 yards on 10/19 passing with a lost fumble. He rushed throws and looked extra jumpy in the pocket, missing a couple layups.

RUNNING BACK

-Devin Singletary carried the ball ten times against his former team. He gained just 20 yards, but there was enough to see the movement traits we all want. His agility has always been the standout attribute to his game dating back to his days at Florida Atlantic. One of his carries resulted in a 10-yard gain and he also scored a 1-yard touchdown.

-Eric Gray built off his impressive performance from a week ago. He added 18 yards on 3 carries in addition to another 22 yards on 5 catches. While we did not see any explosive gains, Gray excels at simply falling forward and picking up hidden yards. His reliable hands out of the backfield could end up being a vital component to this offense as they use the committee approach to replace Saquon Barkley.

-Joshua Kelley and Lorenzo Lingard were the remaining backs for the day. Lingard lost a fumble and Kelley gained just 4 yards on 4 carries.

WIDE RECEIVER

-Last week we got to see Malik Nabers run routes and that was it. This week, Nabers tied for the team-lead with 6 targets and ended with 4 catches for 59 yards. He did drop a ball on the first drive on a pass that appeared to catch him off guard, but from there he brought in everything thrown his way including two balls away from his body that required him to adjust his weight in the air. He caught one near the sideline that showed a high level of coordination and footwork. They also gave him a carry on an end around for 5 yards.

-Darius Slayton was the team’s leading receiver with 59 yards. He was on the receiving end of the best throw of Jones’ day, a 44-yard gain that led to an eventual touchdown. While Slayton may not have fully developed into the player some thought he could be after a rookie season that saw him finish 5th among rookies in yards back in 2019 (behind only AJ Brown, Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, and DK Metcalf), Slayton gives Jones a sense of security on the outside. A savvy veteran who will at multiple points come up with a big play just like this one. With Nabers in town and other young ascending players in the room, Slayton could end up fitting ideally into the complementary role that could make him a real value.

-Isaiah Hodgins vs. Allen Robinson could very well be the battle for the final receiver spot. Hodgins had 2 catches for 14 yards while Robinson added a 10-yard catch. Neither appeared on special teams.

-Isaiah McKenzie, however, did get multiple looks at returner and he stood out via his speed and burst. He has what I call “quick speed” – an asset for the new return rules. He likely has the spot locked up.

-John Jiles, an undrafted rookie from West Florida with an enormous frame, caught a pass for 20 yards but had the ball stripped as he tried to pick up more. His movement traits at that size are intriguing.

TIGHT END

-It is worth noting that Daniel Bellinger had four snaps at fullback and seven at tight end (with another two in the slot). Rookie Theo Johnson saw 15 snaps at tight end. While reading into things deeply during preseason could lead to error, I have had the feeling that Johnson will be the “starter” at the position before long, maybe even week one. Remember this coaching staff used Bellinger as a rookie starter (also a 4th rounder) in 2022. Bellinger’s skill set is best used on the move and Johnson already looks better as an in-line player.

-Chris Manhertz and Jack Stoll both played in backup tight end roles along with Jakob Johnson who can also fill in at fullback. It is hard to gauge where these guys stand in the eyes of coaches, but Daboll seems to prefer the physicality of Manhertz. He stands out in that department.

OFFENSIVE LINE

-The biggest positive of the day was, undoubtedly, the offensive line. We saw a starting five of Andrew Thomas, Aaron Stinnie, John Michael Schmitz, Greg Van Roten, and Jermaine Eluemunor. Three of them were not with the team a year ago and another, starting guard Jon Runyan, did not play. All five of the starters listed above finished with a positive grade albeit in limited action and against the HOU backup defensive line. While celebrating quality play against backups is not a winning strategy, there were good takeaways. The cohesion and communication were on point, their individual techniques looked solid, and they were playing a physical brand of football. Coming off a historically bad season, any positives from the line can be game altering.

-Schmitz was on a pitch count and played just 14 snaps. I would expect to see him play more in week three to ensure he is ready for the regular season. There was not much to take away from this game, but he did not lose any one–on-one battles. His backup, Austin Schlottmann, played a very good game in relief. He is a better pass blocker than run blocker, but he gets to where he needs to be.

-Two individual performances I was pleasantly surprised with were from Eluemunor and Van Roten. They looked very stout against the bull rush and never appeared off balanced or confused.

-Backup tackle Matt Nelson allowed a sack and guard Jake Kubas allowed 2 pressures. Both were moved off the ball in the run game as well.

-Joshua Ezeudu backed up the left tackle spot again and looked better than he did against Detroit last week. While I would prefer to see him inside, the coaching staff appears set on him being their blind side protection depth.

EDGE

-Brian Burns looked like he was in midseason form. On 20 snaps, he showed a lethal spin move against rookie backup tackle Blake Fisher that led to a pressure. He also chased down receiver Stefon Diggs on an end around. His burst and top gear are so dangerous. He is a factor in both a phone booth and in space. Kayvon Thibodeaux added a pressure and a tackle. I noted his power game looks a notch higher than what I remember seeing from a year ago. This will also be a simpler scheme for him, which helps that part of an edge defender’s game.

-The top backup was, unfortunately, not Azeez Ojulari. He did finish with a pressure on a power-based move, but he failed to win via speed. Benton Whitley, on the other hand, added 4 pressures on just 12 pass rush snaps late in the game. It was not a great night for the defensive front, but Whitley did play well.

DEFENSIVE LINE

-Dexter Lawrence and Rakeem Nunez-Roches got the start. Lawrence had a pressure and batted a pass at the line before exiting. We saw Ryder Anderson rotate in, but a strained hamstring ended his day early.

-The talk of the day, defensively, needs to be the undrafted rookie Elijah Chatman. While he did not have a ton of standout production, it is worth noting he was rotating in rather early. He was playing with the first and second stringers. This comes just days after the team traded veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. Early on, against HOU starting right guard Shaq Mason, Chatman forced a hold. Later on, he chased down running back JJ Taylor 20+ yards downfield. Despite it being a big play for the Texans, everybody on the NYG sideline saw that. That is the kind of hustle play and rarity that will stick out in the minds of coaches when they construct the 53-man roster. I did not think he had much of a shot – but I now believe he is a near-lock.

-The DJ Davidson vs. Jordan Riley competition took a lean toward the former. Davidson simply has more pop off the ball and creates move movement into the opposing backfield. He finished with 2 tackles and a team-high 4 pressures. Riley’s flashes can tend to look better, but the consistency was not there once again. Davidson is the better player right now.

LINEBACKER

-Unfortunately, starter Micah McFadden went down with a hip injury. Because of that, Bobby Okereke played a bit deeper into the game. That is one guy they cannot afford to lose and probably does not need much more playing time prior to week one. Thus, the depth of the group was tested, and it did not go well.

-Matthew Adams, a physical enforcer who has a route to making this roster via special teams, was nicked up twice in this game. That in turn opened the door for Darrian Beavers. He responded with 3 missed tackles and multiple instances of poor angles and coverage feel. This could have been the most influential game of Beavers’ preseason, but he did not respond well at all. The game seems too fast for him.

-Rookie Darius Muasau looks more comfortable with his interior run fits. He finished with 3 tackles and has the fact he is a rookie on his side as well. While he won’t win many speed contests, he simply has the look of a guy who knows how to find the ball. I trust that and I believe it is more valuable within this bend, don’t break scheme.

-Lastly, Isaiah Simmons. Is he really a linebacker? This scheme appears to not fully know what to do with him. He was defending slot receivers with very little-to-no success. He added 3 tackles and did lock up HOU tight ends on a couple of occasions, but I have concern with him on the field. Snap to snap, he can be exploited and while I do see the potential of him creating big plays for the defense, I don’t see the usage in him as anything more than a rotational guy.

CORNERBACK

-This remains the position on the roster with the biggest question mark(s). Who starts across Deonte Banks is still very much up in the air. There are several options, but nobody stands out. That is essentially another way of saying they do not have a number two guy. Rookie Andru Phillips did not play, and it goes to show how much they are already depending on the third round rookie because the group looked scary-thin.

-Tre Hawkins had a poor game. It is easy to forget he was a sixth-round pick in 2023 based on what beat reporters have said about him because of a few good plays in practice a year ago. His tape has looked like that of a sixth rounder, however. He missed two tackles and had a hard time staying with the crossing routes.

-The rest of the roster hopefuls at the position had a hard time. Breon Borders and Christian Holmes both got beaten down the field (Holmes got lucky on a bad throw) and Tre Herndon allowed three of four targets to be completed. With Cor’Dale Flott and David Long both out with injuries (along with Phillips), the names NYG threw out there were less than inspiring to say the least.

-Darnay Holmes and Nick McCloud did not play a ton. McCloud is a likely starter, but Holmes is an unknown to me. As much as I have crushed him for the penalties and overall lack of development, there is a baseline with him that creates some safety. I would rather him out there than some of the names mentioned above.

SAFETY

-Dane Belton appears to all but lost his starting role to rookie Tyler Nubin, as expected. On one hand, Belton remains unreliable with his feel and reaction in coverage. He was flagged for a hold in the end zone on tight end Jordan Schultz, showing rusty and unsure footwork. He is a reliable pursuing tackler with a high level of physicality, thus there is a role for him. Nubin is proving to be an effective blitzer over the first two preseason games, forcing a hold in this game.

-Alex Johnson is a name worth keeping an eye on next week, the game that can tend to decide the final few roster spots. With Jalen Mills out of the picture, there could be an open spot at safety for someone who can split some time at nickel. He led the team with 7 tackles.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Graham Gano: 1/1 (made 31), 1/1 XP

P Jamie Gillan: 4 punts / 45.8 avg – 43.5 net

3 STUDS

-OT Andrew Thomas, DT DJ Davidson, RB Eric Gray

3 DUDS

-LB Darian Beavers, S Dane Belton, OT Matt Nelson

3 THOUGHTS ON HOU

(1) CJ Stroud had one of the best rookie seasons we have ever seen. Houston is entering the most ideal state within roster building: a superstar QB early in his rookie contract. One thing I want to see with him before I put the word “elite” next to his name is the ability to handle pressure. His splits between pressure and non-pressure drop backs were among the biggest in the NFL last year. Their offensive line was very banged up in 2023 (NYG wasn’t the only one) and it was his rookie season, thus some grace can be given there.

(2) For those that are unclear about the story behind John Metchie III and why he is a guy I will always root for: I gave him a day two grade in 2022. He suffered multiple lower body injuries (including a torn ACL) in college. He was “diagnosed” with an enlarged heart during his physical. Houston still drafted him in the second round. He then missed his entire rookie season after being diagnosed with leukemia prior to training camp. He was back on the field in 2023 and, understandably so, never quite made a big impact. Fast forward to the current year and he is buried on the depth chart behind the young and ascending Nico Collins and Tank Dell, in addition to the newly-acquired veteran Stefon Diggs. Robert Woods and Noah Brown both more-than doubled his production last season. Watching him excel (career-best 6 catches / 68 yards & first pro touchdown) is a nice story that I hope catapults him into more looks in 2024.

(3) HOU has a great young quarterback and a couple of young coaches (HC Demeco Ryans and OC Bobby Slowik) from the San Francisco organization. If you believe in the coach + QB combination being the most vital factors (many do), HOU should be primed for a big year. I’m not as quick to anoint them. HOU played four teams that made the playoffs last season (lowest in the NFL) and their schedule is much more difficult this year. I’m still on the 8-10 win train for them, but if Stroud truly is elite that will change things.

3 CLOSING THOUGHTS

(1) Rather than putting the microscope on Jones alone (I’m sure there will be plenty of that in the coming months) – let’s examine what NYG did schematically. 7 percent of his pass attempts in 2023 went for 20+ yards. 4.9 percent in 2022. These are some of the lowest percentages in the NFL over that span and much lower than how his career started. Some of that can absolutely be attributed to the offensive line. But I get the feeling the biggest change we will see in this offensive scheme overall is the amount they push the ball deep. The Giants have been the least explosive offense in the NFL since Brian Daboll has taken over. 22 percent of Jones’ attempts Saturday afternoon were 20+ yards. Get used to it.

(2) If NYG is going to blitz less (they are going to blitz less), they need more front four defenders who can defeat blockers one-on-one. NYG was number one in the NFL in blitz rate in 2022, number two in 2023. Tennessee (where Shane Bowen came from): 26th in 2022 and 23rd in 2023. While the trio of Lawrence, Burns, and Thibodeaux is a very nice start, I’m not sure NYG has that number four guy or good enough depth should one of those guys go down. If I am looking to utilize that #6 spot on the waiver wire once roster cuts come into play, I’m looking hard at an edge rusher and hope that Chatman truly is something. While these guys don’t shake free often via cuts, there could be a name or two that I would look at from CHI (Daniel Hardy), HOU (Ali Gaye), or TEN (Caleb Murphy).

(3) The Giants have one remaining preseason game. It is Saturday night at MetLife Stadium, more than two weeks prior to their home week one match-up against Minnesota. Week three of preseason used to be THE preseason game. The game where starters would play an entire half (if not more). If I am calling the shots, all but maybe three or four of the veterans are playing the entire first half, Jones included. This team is not good or established enough to “wait until the season.” They truly are one of the worst early-game teams in the league and they can no longer “hope to get hot” late. This is a young team in need of development, period. The best way to develop talent? Play games in real live situations. Period.