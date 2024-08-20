AUGUST 20, 2024 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their sixteenth summer training camp practice of the year on Tuesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. These practices are no longer open to the public. The Giants will practice against the Jets on Wednesday.

ROSTER MOVES…

The Giants have waived/injured DL Ryder Anderson (hamstring) and WR Dennis Houston (hand or wrist). They also placed OT Yodny Cajuste (foot) on Injured Reserve. Anderson and Cajuste were injured in Saturday’s game against the Houston Texans. To fill those roster vacancies, the Giants have signed free agents DT Kyler Baugh, ILB Trey Kiser, and S Clayton Isbell.

The 6’2”, 305-pound Baugh was originally signed by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2024 NFL Draft. The Saints waived him last week. The 6’0”, 224-pound Kiser was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2024 NFL Draft. The Jaguars waived him in late July. The 6’2”, 220-pound Isbell was signed by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2024 NFL Draft. The Panthers waived him in late July.

The Giants signed Anderson as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. He split time on both the Practice Squad and 53-man roster in 2022, ending up playing in seven regular-season games with two starts. Anderson spent all of 2023 on the team’s Practice Squad.

Cajuste was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. In four seasons with the Patriots, Cajuste played in 17 games with five starts. In May 2023, he was waived by the Patriots and signed by the New York Jets, who then cut him in August. The Giants signed Cajuste to the Practice Squad in October 2023, where he spent the remainder of the season.

Houston originally signed with the Dallas Cowboys after the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent most of 2022 on Dallas’ Practice Squad, playing in two regular-season games. The Cowboys waived him in late August 2023 and the Giants then signed him to their Practice Squad.

INJURY REPORT…

OG Jon Runyan (shoulder), WR Gunner Olszewski (groin), TE Lawrence Cager (groin), ILB Micah McFadden (groin), ILB Matthew Adams (groin), ILB Dyontae Johnson (ankle), CB Cor’Dale Flott (quad), and CB David Long (unknown) did not practice.

Head Coach Brian Daboll indicated that Runyan, Flott, and Long were close to returning to practice. The others are “week to week.”

QB Drew Lock (oblique), RB Tyrone Tracy (ankle), RB Dante Miller (hamstring), OT Evan Neal (ankle), OC John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), ILB Carter Coughlin (quad), CB Andru Phillips (ankle), and S Gervarrius Owens (knee) all practiced in some capacity.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

It was a light practice with the team in shells.

The first-team safeties were Jason Pinnock and Tyler Nubin. Dane Belton did rotate in at times.

There other rookies saw first-team reps on defense, including DL Elijah Chatman, ILB Darius Muasau, and slot CB Andru Phillips.

Darius Slayton saw more time with the first team at the expense of Jalin Hyatt.

FB Jakob Johnson saw time with the first-team offense.

Tommy DeVito took one snap at quarterback with the second unit before giving way to Drew Lock. In team drills, DeVito did connect on screen passes to running backs Tyrone Tracy and Dante Miller. He also threw a seam pass to TE Jack Stoll.

QB Daniel Jones threw passes down the field to tight ends Theo Johnson and Daniel Bellinger.

End-of-half, 1-minute, no-huddle, first-team drive ended with QB Daniel Jones being picked off in the end zone by S Tyler Nubin. OLBs Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux would have sacked Jones on the play. Jones finished this drive 4-of-8 with one pass spiked to stop the clock. However, DL Dexter Lawrence would have had another sack.

OT Evan Neal had eight straight reps of “strong pass protection.”

ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER BRANDON BROWN…

The transcript of Brandon Brown’s press conference on Tuesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Tuesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants will practice against the Jets on Wednesday at Florham Park in New Jersey. Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.